VALORANT Patch 5.04: Full notes and updates

With VALORANT’s Episode Five, Act Two going live today, the latest Patch 5.04 will also be added, bringing new game improvements as well as shiny new content that players will be able to make the most of moving forward.

Patch 5.04 mainly focuses on player crosshair settings. More crosshair features can now be enjoyed by players worldwide to improve their gameplay and skills. This includes the option to set a custom crosshair color for more choices, as well as to independently tune the horizontal or vertical crosshair lines. The number of crosshair profiles is also expanding to 15 from the original 10, adding new crosshair options for players to explore.

Spectators can also rejoice thanks to the inclusion of the ability to copy the crosshair settings of the player they are spectating.

As for the battle pass, it will be centered around “myths and legends.” Riot Games producer Laura Baltzer describes the battle pass as something that was inspired by “different cultures and stories.” Some of the new weapon skins players can get upon grinding the premium version (still priced at 1,000 VP or $9.99) of the battle pass include the Piedra del Sol skin line, which is inspired by Aztec art and mythology.

A new free event pass will also be available for players, which is dedicated to celebrating Champions 2022. Of course, the usual competitive reset will also take place.

Here are the full notes for VALORANT Patch 5.04.

VALORANT Patch 5.04

Game system

Some quality-of-life improvements to crosshairs will be implemented once the patch is live.

Added the ability to select a custom crosshair color. Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope On the drop down menu for color, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of desired color If a non-Hex code is entered, crosshair will revert to the previous color.

Added the ability to independently tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines. Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary or Aim Down Sights >> Inner/Outer Length Disabling the middle “chain” icon enables independent tuning. Left slider is for horizontal line and the right slider is for the vertical line.

Added the ability to copy spectating player’s crosshair settings When spectating another player, type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair of the player you are spectating and save it as a new crosshair profile

Increased the number of crosshair profiles available from 10 to 15

Bugs