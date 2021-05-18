VALORANT Champions Tour Masters 2 Reykjavík: Scores, standings, schedule, and bracket

One team will stand on top of the VALORANT world.

Two stages of global competition within the VALORANT Champions Tour has led to this: the first official international VALORANT LAN at VCT Masters Two Reykjavík. Months of open qualifiers and regional Challengers events have led to this first international clash in Iceland.

Ten teams make up a grueling double-elimination that will play out across an entire week. The biggest trove of rewards is up for grabs, with each team competing for $600,000, the largest VALORANT prize pool yet, as well as a massive haul of VCT circuit points. There will be no group stage or round robin, just a double-elimination bracket.

Teams from around the world have arrived in Reykjavík, Iceland for the honor of debuting international competition. There's Sentinels and Version1 from North America, Team Liquid and Fnatic from Europe, Team Vikings and Sharks Esports from Brazil. Rounding out the group is NUTURN from Korea, Crazy Raccoon from Japan, X10 Esports from Southeast Asia, and KRU Esports from Latin America.

The action begins on May 24 at 10am CT (8am PDT, 3pm GMT). All matches will be available to watch on the official VALORANT Twitch channel.

Here are the scores, standings, schedule, and bracket for VALORANT Champions Tour Masters Two Reykjavík.

Bracket

Image via Liquipedia

Schedule and scores (times in CT)

Winners bracket play-in

Monday, May 24

10am CT: Fnatic vs KRU Esports

12:30pm CT: Version1 vs Crazy Raccoon

Upper bracket round one (Quarterfinals)

Monday, May 24

3:00pm CT: Sharks Esports vs NUTURN Gaming

Tuesday, May 25

10am CT: Team Vikings vs X10 Esports

12:30pm CT: Team Liquid vs Version1/Crazy Raccoon winner

3:00pm CT: Sentinels vs Fnatic/KRU winner

Lower bracket round one

Wednesday, May 26

10am CT: TBD vs TBD

12:30pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Upper bracket round two (Semifinals)

Wednesday, May 26

3pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Thursday, May 27

10am CT: TBD vs TBD

Lower bracket round two

Thursday, May 27

12:30pm CT: TBD vs TBD

3pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Lower bracket round three

Friday, May 28

10am CT: TBD vs TBD

12:30pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Upper bracket round three (Final)

Friday, May 28

3pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Lower bracket round four and final

Saturday, May 29

10am CT: TBD vs TBD

12:30pm CT: TBD vs TBD

Grand finals

Sunday, May 30

10am CT: TBD vs TBD

