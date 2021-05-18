VALORANT Champions Tour Masters 2 Reykjavík: Scores, standings, schedule, and bracket

Two stages of global competition within the VALORANT Champions Tour has led to this: the first official international VALORANT LAN at VCT Masters Two Reykjavík. Months of open qualifiers and regional Challengers events have led to this first international clash in Iceland.
Ten teams make up a grueling double-elimination that will play out across an entire week. The biggest trove of rewards is up for grabs, with each team competing for $600,000, the largest VALORANT prize pool yet, as well as a massive haul of VCT circuit points. There will be no group stage or round robin, just a double-elimination bracket.
Teams from around the world have arrived in Reykjavík, Iceland for the honor of debuting international competition. There's Sentinels and Version1 from North America, Team Liquid and Fnatic from Europe, Team Vikings and Sharks Esports from Brazil. Rounding out the group is NUTURN from Korea, Crazy Raccoon from Japan, X10 Esports from Southeast Asia, and KRU Esports from Latin America.
The action begins on May 24 at 10am CT (8am PDT, 3pm GMT). All matches will be available to watch on the official VALORANT Twitch channel.
Here are the scores, standings, schedule, and bracket for VALORANT Champions Tour Masters Two Reykjavík.
Bracket
Schedule and scores (times in CT)
Winners bracket play-in
Monday, May 24
- 10am CT: Fnatic vs KRU Esports
- 12:30pm CT: Version1 vs Crazy Raccoon
Upper bracket round one (Quarterfinals)
Monday, May 24
- 3:00pm CT: Sharks Esports vs NUTURN Gaming
Tuesday, May 25
- 10am CT: Team Vikings vs X10 Esports
- 12:30pm CT: Team Liquid vs Version1/Crazy Raccoon winner
- 3:00pm CT: Sentinels vs Fnatic/KRU winner
Lower bracket round one
Wednesday, May 26
- 10am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 12:30pm CT: TBD vs TBD
Upper bracket round two (Semifinals)
Wednesday, May 26
- 3pm CT: TBD vs TBD
Thursday, May 27
- 10am CT: TBD vs TBD
Lower bracket round two
Thursday, May 27
- 12:30pm CT: TBD vs TBD
- 3pm CT: TBD vs TBD
Lower bracket round three
Friday, May 28
- 10am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 12:30pm CT: TBD vs TBD
Upper bracket round three (Final)
Friday, May 28
- 3pm CT: TBD vs TBD
Lower bracket round four and final
Saturday, May 29
- 10am CT: TBD vs TBD
- 12:30pm CT: TBD vs TBD
Grand finals
Sunday, May 30
- 10am CT: TBD vs TBD
