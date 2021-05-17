VCT Masters Reykjavík will set the stage in Iceland for VALORANT’s first international LAN event.
The 10 team tournament features representatives from seven different regions from around the world.
North America, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia will compete starting on May 24 in a double-elimination bracket for a slice of a $600,000 prize pool. All-important circuit points, which count toward qualification for VALORANT Champions, the year-end final, will also be on the line.
To get you up to speed with the event, here’s a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about VCT Masters Reykjavík.
Format
- 10 teams
- Double-elimination bracket
- All matches are best-of-three, except the best-of-five grand finals.
- Breeze, the game's newest map, has been disabled for the tournament.
- The top-seeded teams from the two regions with the largest player base, NA and Europe, have been seeded into the second round of the bracket.
- The remaining teams in the tournament have been randomly seeded with the requirement that teams from the same region couldn't be put on the same side of the bracket. This is so the teams avoid matching up against each other in the initial rounds.
Here's what the bracket looks like:
Teams
A total of 10 teams will be facing off in Iceland.
Sentinels (North America)
- ShahZaM
- SicK
- zombs
- dapr
- TenZ
Version1 (North America)
- vanity
- effys
- penny
- Zellsis
- jammyz
- Coach: Immi
Team Liquid (Europe)
- Jamppi
- Kryptix
- L1NK
- ScreaM
- soulcas
- Coach Sliggy
Fnatic (Europe)
- Boaster
- Derke
- Doma
- Mistic
- Magnum
- Coach: mini
Team Vikings (Brazil)
- frz
- gtnziN
- Saadhak
- Sacy
- sutecas
- Coach: faithz0r
Sharks Esports (Brazil)
- DeNaro
- fra
- light
- gaabxx
- prozin
- Coach: fx
KRÜ Esports (Latin America)
- Mazino
- delz1k
- NagZ
- Klaus
- Coach: Onur, BeTony
NUTURN Gaming (Korea)
- solo
- peri
- allow
- Suggest
- Lakia
- Coach: Jaemin
Crazy Raccoon (Japan)
- rion
- zepher
- Medusa
- neth
- Munchkin
- Coach: Twinkl, mun
X10 Esports (SEA)
- Crws
- foxz
- sScary
- sushiboys
- Patiphan
- Coach: 0bi, Zeus
Schedule
VCT Masters Reykjavík begins on May 24 and ends a week later on May 30.
- Monday, May 24 - 10am CT: Upper bracket round one and two
- Tuesday, May 25 - 10am CT: Upper bracket round two
- Wednesday, May 26 - 10am CT: Lower bracket round one and upper bracket round three
- Thursday, May 27 - 10am CT: Upper bracket round three and lower bracket round three
- Friday, May 28 - 10am CT: Lower bracket round three and upper bracket Final
- Saturday, May 29 - 10am CT: Lower bracket round four and lower bracket final
- Sunday, May 30 - 10am CT: Finals
Prize
$600,000 in prizing, as well as circuit points that count toward qualification for VALORANT Champions, will be up for grabs. The winner of the tournament will take home $200,000 and 400 points.
Here's how VCT circuit points will be awarded throughout the year:
Streaming options
The tournament will be broadcast in many different languages. The English broadcast can be found on Twitch or on YouTube. On-air commentators for the event include Rivington Bisland III, Doug "EsportsDoug" Cortez, and Lauren "Pansy" Scott.
