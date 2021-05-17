A guide to the ins and outs of VCT Masters Reykjavík.

VCT Masters Reykjavík will set the stage in Iceland for VALORANT’s first international LAN event.

The 10 team tournament features representatives from seven different regions from around the world.

North America, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia will compete starting on May 24 in a double-elimination bracket for a slice of a $600,000 prize pool. All-important circuit points, which count toward qualification for VALORANT Champions, the year-end final, will also be on the line.

To get you up to speed with the event, here’s a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about VCT Masters Reykjavík.

Format

10 teams

Double-elimination bracket

All matches are best-of-three, except the best-of-five grand finals.

Breeze, the game's newest map, has been disabled for the tournament.

The top-seeded teams from the two regions with the largest player base, NA and Europe, have been seeded into the second round of the bracket.

The remaining teams in the tournament have been randomly seeded with the requirement that teams from the same region couldn't be put on the same side of the bracket. This is so the teams avoid matching up against each other in the initial rounds.

Here's what the bracket looks like:

Image via Riot Games

Teams

A total of 10 teams will be facing off in Iceland.

Sentinels (North America)

ShahZaM

SicK

zombs

dapr

TenZ

Version1 (North America)

vanity

effys

penny

Zellsis

jammyz

Coach: Immi

Team Liquid (Europe)

Jamppi

Kryptix

L1NK

ScreaM

soulcas

Coach Sliggy

Fnatic (Europe)

Boaster

Derke

Doma

Mistic

Magnum

Coach: mini

Team Vikings (Brazil)

frz

gtnziN

Saadhak

Sacy

sutecas

Coach: faithz0r

Sharks Esports (Brazil)

DeNaro

fra

light

gaabxx

prozin

Coach: fx

KRÜ Esports (Latin America)

Mazino

delz1k

NagZ

Klaus

Coach: Onur, BeTony

NUTURN Gaming (Korea)

solo

peri

allow

Suggest

Lakia

Coach: Jaemin

Crazy Raccoon (Japan)

rion

zepher

Medusa

neth

Munchkin

Coach: Twinkl, mun

X10 Esports (SEA)

Crws

foxz

sScary

sushiboys

Patiphan

Coach: 0bi, Zeus

Schedule

VCT Masters Reykjavík begins on May 24 and ends a week later on May 30.

Monday, May 24 - 10am CT: Upper bracket round one and two

Upper bracket round one and two Tuesday, May 25 - 10am CT: Upper bracket round two

Upper bracket round two Wednesday, May 26 - 10am CT: Lower bracket round one and upper bracket round three

Lower bracket round one and upper bracket round three Thursday, May 27 - 10am CT: Upper bracket round three and lower bracket round three

Upper bracket round three and lower bracket round three Friday, May 28 - 10am CT: Lower bracket round three and upper bracket Final

Lower bracket round three and upper bracket Final Saturday, May 29 - 10am CT: Lower bracket round four and lower bracket final

Lower bracket round four and lower bracket final Sunday, May 30 - 10am CT: Finals

Prize

$600,000 in prizing, as well as circuit points that count toward qualification for VALORANT Champions, will be up for grabs. The winner of the tournament will take home $200,000 and 400 points.

Here's how VCT circuit points will be awarded throughout the year:

Image via Riot Games

Streaming options

The tournament will be broadcast in many different languages. The English broadcast can be found on Twitch or on YouTube. On-air commentators for the event include Rivington Bisland III, Doug "EsportsDoug" Cortez, and Lauren "Pansy" Scott.

