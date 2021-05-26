ShahZaM and TenZ fuel Sentinels’ win over Fnatic at VCT Masters 2 Reykjavík

In today’s clashes between North America and Europe, NA came out on top.

Following Version1's 2-1 victory over Team Liquid today in the VCT Masters Two Reykjavík quarterfinals, Sentinels knocked Fnatic down to the lower bracket. And Sentinels' in-game leader Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan and star fragger Tyson "TenZ" Ngo led the charge.

The series' first game on Icebox was extremely close, with Fnatic winning five of the last seven rounds. But Sentinels would ultimately close it out 13-11. In one spectacular third-round play, ShahZaM used Jett's knives to secure his squad a win while on eco. The IGL aggressively pushed towards Fnatic, challenging their Spectres with his blades. After taking out an airborne Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev, ShahZaM then picked off another two before falling. But his play would tip the round in Sentinels' favor, making it an easy four-vs-two.

ShahZaM finished the game with a server-high 31 kills, followed by TenZ's 25 frags.

The second map would be just as close. But TenZ's stellar Jett play prevailed for a 13-10. In one especially crucial round, TenZ used a Marshal to headshot four Fnatic players to save the day. This was especially important because Fnatic had found their momentum on defense. But TenZ took the air out of their sails and accrued 24 frags.

While it was an impressive showing for North America today, there are still plenty of matches left in Masters Two. EU has a difficult road ahead of them in the lower bracket, but they can still make their way to the grand final on Sunday.

Sentinels will go head-to-head with Brazil's Team Vikings tomorrow at 3pm CT. Fnatic will take on the winner of Crazy Raccoon vs. X10 Esports on Thursday, May 26.