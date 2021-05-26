Sentinels defeat Team Vikings in VCT Masters 2 Reykjavík upper semifinals

Sentinels continued their hot streak in the VALORANT Champions Tour Masters Two Reykjavík today with a swift 2-0 victory over Team Vikings. Sentinels have yet to drop a map during the international LAN event and have secured their spot in the upper bracket finals.

Sentinels and Fnatic faced off in one of the most highly anticipated North American vs. European matches yesterday. Fnatic kept each map close, but Sentinels walked away with the victory and advanced to the next round of the upper bracket. Team Vikings, one of the Brazilian powerhouses, won their first match against X1 Esports in a similar 2-0 fashion. But Sentinels proved to be a much stronger opponent today.

Update: They were in fact 𝐧𝐨𝐭 better than EU. https://t.co/348YUUBd5N — Sentinels (@Sentinels) May 26, 2021

The series between Sentinels and Team Vikings started on Icebox, which Team Vikings selected as their map pick. But Sentinels had little trouble defeating Team Vikings.

Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan and Tyson “TenZ” Ngo led their team to victory with 21 and 19 kills, respectively. Sentinels won the map 13-7 and carried the momentum into the second map.

"That is how you deny momentum!"@ShahZaMk with the 4K brutal Bladestorm pic.twitter.com/Am5h5VihVQ — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 26, 2021

Team Vikings couldn't regroup before the second game on Haven and only won two rounds in the first half. Once again, TenZ dominated his enemies. But this time, Hunter “SicL” Mims was in second place with 19 kills. Team Vikings did manage to win four rounds in a row in the second half, but this wasn't enough against Sentinels, who won the map 13-6.

Sentinels will face the winner of Verson1 vs. NUTURN on Friday, May 28 at 3pm CT. Version1 impressively beat Team Liquid yesterday and are capable of giving fans a full NA matchup in Iceland.

