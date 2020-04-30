TenZ explains why he quit CS:GO to pursue becoming a VALORANT pro

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo stepped away from the competitive CS:GO scene this past month to become Cloud9’s first pro VALORANT player. In an interview with Red Bull, the 18-year-old phenom explained his career choices while also giving advice to other aspiring players.

“I’ve decided to go pro [in VALORANT] because when I was playing the beta, I realized I haven’t had as much fun as I was having in a long time,” TenZ said. “Although it might be seen as risky to switch games, I feel like the future of this game is very bright.”

okay Valorant is pretty fun 😊 haven't had this fun playing games in a while — TenZ / Tyson (C9) (@TenZ_CS) April 7, 2020

TenZ said that he hopes to see a pro scene blossom that’s similar to Riot Games’ other uber-popular title, League of Legends. League‘s competitive scene has grown into one of the most popular esports in the world since its release in 2009. Top teams from around the world compete at the highest level, battling against each other in a quest for domination.

The young pro thinks he should have an easier time transitioning from game to game because of his background with CS:GO. Both games require similar skillsets, and at the end of the day, VALORANT players must rely the most on their aim—just like in CS:GO.

Excuse us, @TenZ_CS we need to take a look at your computer pic.twitter.com/Z0suy8JOmz — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) April 29, 2020

The VALORANT esports scene has yet to start, but many people are aiming to play professionally. TenZ had some good advice for any players looking to play at the highest level once competitive VALORANT begins to form.

“Being able to take criticism is very important. When you put in the work to make yourself better, you’ll see results,” TenZ said. “The biggest mistake I see people making is not communicating properly on what they’re going to do or what they want their teammates to do, thus leading to confusion and avoidable deaths.”

Look for TenZ and Cloud9 to make some waves when Riot reveals about its plans for the competitive VALORANT scene later this year.