Team Liquid announces VALORANT roster for 2024 VCT season

After a disappointing run over the past year, Team Liquid has finally announced a new VALORANT roster to lead a new path for the organization as they hunt for better results in 2024.

Liquid’s new VALORANT roster features two familiar faces with Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen and Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin remaining on board, while they’re joined by Georgio “Keiko” Sanassy, James “Mistic” Orfila, and in-game leader Enzo “Enzo” Mestari.

Together, this combination of young up-and-coming players and veteran stars will aim to break into the upper echelon of Europe after the team failed to find more glory past the 2023 VCT EMEA League.

In 2023, Liquid built up a significant amount of excitement when they became the first team to beat Fnatic during their destructive win streak of 21 games to capture themselves the regional trophy. After this triumph, however, that iteration of the roster stumbled heavily at Masters Tokyo by losing to both NRG Esports and Evil Geniuses.

At Champions 2023, Liquid didn’t fare any better against the best teams in the world, bouncing out in the group stage with back-to-back losses against Natus Vincere and LOUD. They failed to win a single map as they left Los Angeles with many questions left unanswered. Now, the offseason has helped them find some answers with the additions of Keiko, Mistic, and Enzo.

Keiko is a 20-year-old prospect who is coming off of a relatively productive year with Apeks. Mistic, a veteran controller specialist, has played with Enzo on Fnatic in 2022, which should help with building synergy since there are multiple pairs that are former teammates. They will, however, have to build upon their teamwork with the organization’s two remaining players, even though Jamppi and nAts are still considered to be two of the best players in Europe.