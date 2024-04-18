Stinger supremacy? VALORANT players agree on best weapons to use when economy isn’t on your side

Everything seems manageable in a ranked VALORANT game until you don’t have the money for a full buy. Unfortunately, we all have to endure the wrath of a damaged team economy now and then, so choosing cheaper weapons while aiming for a successful outcome becomes crucial for the win.

On April 16, VALORANT players on Reddit shared their choice of weapons for a save round. While the names of almost all popular low-cost guns popped up in the comments, unsurprisingly, the Stinger and Sheriff were clear winners, with players praising their reliability in most situations.

What do you buy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Priced at 1,100 credits, the Stinger is a low-recoil submachine gun that can deal decent damage to the head and body, making it an excellent choice for closed-quartered fights. Many players—even pros like TenZ—hail it as overpowered, thanks to how accurate it can be even when running and gunning with it.

The Stinger is, however, useless in ranged fights, although many players vouch for the sniping opportunities its alt-fire mode offers. The Sheriff, on the other hand, is a tried-and-tested save round weapon—whether it’s in ranged or head-on fights. It also costs less, allowing you to hit the most satisfying headshots at just 800 credits.

Players also mentioned they prefer low-cost rifles like the Bulldog and Guardian for half-buy rounds when their economy isn’t in shreds. For strictly eco rounds, however, the Classic and full utility has always been a go-to choice in ranked VALORANT games across most Elos. Personally, I love investing in a Ghost in eco rounds, and if possible, with Light Shields. I find this combo incredibly underrated, although I haven’t come across many players who have mastered the pistol’s patterns.

But it mostly boils down to what low-cost weapon you are good with, as long as you save around 2,000 credits for a full buy next round. After all, winning the round or at least damaging the opponent’s economy as much as possible is the goal.

