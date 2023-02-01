Why are pro VALORANT players using the Stinger so much?

After months of waiting, exciting VALORANT competitive action has returned in 2023, starting with thrilling tier two Challengers competition across numerous regions, followed by international VCT play beginning in mid-February. Early into the new campaign, a new trend has emerged: the Stinger meta.

The breakthrough of the Stinger meta is the result of the 5.06 patch from back in September 2022, which reduced the amount of error in both the primary fire and alternative fire modes, making it more reliable and controllable, especially at short ranges. Prior to these changes, it was one of the least-used weapons in VALORANT, even given its low price point.

Already in pro matches, we’re seeing teams trade rounds back and forth, with teams that lose to full Stinger buys responding with full Stinger buys of their own. In just the first two maps of NA VALORANT Challengers play between FaZe and G2, the Stinger was the third most-used weapon just behind the Vandal and Phantom.

But why has this buff elevated the weapon to be the focal point of the current meta?

What is the Stinger meta?

In the Stinger meta, the Stinger weapon has become the go-to choice in any round that isn’t a full buy round. During a full buy round, where all the players on a team would have enough credits for full armor, abilities, and any weapon, players will go with their preference between the Phantom or Vandal (or sometimes the Operator).

Image grabbed from THESPIKE.gg

But in any round that’s not a full buy or a complete save, the Stinger is the ideal choice. This includes eco rounds, force buys, half buys, and bonus rounds. Given that the Stinger is only 1000 credits, players on a loss bonus can afford one with armor and abilities, while still being able to full buy the next round.

With the 5.06 changes, it’s become an even more dangerous weapon up close, making it as viable as a shotgun at close range but with better run-and-gun potential while having significantly more viability at medium ranges. Some even consider the aim-down-sights fire of the Stinger better than the Spectre, since the three-round burst is more controllable.

For teams playing with comps or styles that favor aggression, the Stinger meta becomes even more viable since they can hit sites and rush spots by swinging past opposing players and spraying them down. While post-plants with Stingers are tougher situations, if players have dropped a few opponents with the Stingers, they’ll always have better weapons to pick up.