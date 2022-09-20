VALORANT Patch 5.06 weapon changes target Stinger with much-needed boost

Riot Games is zeroing in on the Stinger in VALORANT Patch 5.06.

The developers have adjusted the Primary Fire and Alternative Fire errors so the weapon deals better with enemies at short distances. “Our goal for the Stinger is to feel controllable and appropriately lethal at short ranges, but currently, even in close-quarters, it can feel out-of-control,” Riot said in the patch notes.

The devs are lowering the error rate on both shots so using Stinger feels “more reliable at the appropriate range once you’ve overcome the learning curve of the recoil.”

The Primary Fire error has been adjusted from 1.6 errors after seven bullets to 1.3 errors after six bullets. When it comes to Alternative Fire first shot error, it has been lowered from 0.5 to 0.35.

These updates should make the Stinger more viable in both solo queue and on the professional level. At VALORANT Champions 2022, the weapon was barely used, according to the stats from TheSpike.GG. Overall, it placed 10th place in weapon usage throughout the tournament, with the Vandal, the most used gun, used 8070 times.

VALORANT Patch 5.06 also brings a series of changes to the newest map in the game, Pearl, focusing on the A Side, B Side, and middle. The devs have attempted to make it easier to rotate throughout the map.

Patch 5.06 hits the live servers today in North America.