Sources: Shopify Rebellion in discussions to sign Luminosity Gaming VALORANT roster

North American organization Shopify Rebellion is in discussions to sign the Luminosity Gaming VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Shopify Rebellion has applied for the VALORANT partnership next year and will compete in the Americas league if the org is accepted. Talks between Luminosity and Shopify Rebellion have been ongoing for a few weeks, according to sources.

As a result of the potential move, Will “dazzLe” Loafman, Kaleb “moose” Jayne, Adam “mada” Pampuch, Brandon “bdog” Sanders, and Tanner “TiGG” Spanu will be transferred to the organization. They will likely be joined by head coach Jared “mac” Schneider.

Today we submitted @ShopifyRebels partnership application for @ValorantEsports! The future of Valorant is bright and we're excited to grow our role in it. So much is happening with Rebellion right now and I can't wait to share it all! pic.twitter.com/8qQFPxOMFt — Dario TLO Wünsch (@TLOgg) June 18, 2022

The Luminosity roster bombed out of the playoff stage of VCT Stage Two Challengers, which concludes on June 26. Luminosity, who began their tournament bout in the lower bracket, were defeated by FaZe Clan 2-1 in their first match.

Luminosity exited the tournament with 35 circuit points alongside Ghost Gaming. They were unable to qualify for VCT Masters in Copenhagen, with OpTic, XSET, NRG, and FaZe as the four remaining teams looking to secure the two slots available.

Luminosity, alongside Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, and Sentinels, have secured their place in the North American Last Chance Qualifier. The winner of the event will earn qualification for VCT Champions later this year.

The Luminosity roster was benched by the organization on June 2 following its withdrawal from VALORANT.

Shopify Rebellion is known for its Game Changers team in North America. The team recently acquired 29-year-old Benita “bENITA” Novshadian on June 1 following her time with CLG Red.

The Game Changers team finished second in the first series earlier this year. The tournament, which concluded on April 10, saw Cloud9 White win with Shopify Rebellion losing 3-0 in the grand final.