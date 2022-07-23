Sources: Cloud9 release VALORANT academy team

North American organization Cloud9 has informed their VALORANT academy players to look for new opportunities, multiple sources told Dot Esports. The three remaining players on the roster consisted of Michael “poiz” Possis, Chase “nillyaz” Linder, and Tanner “geeza” McGhee.

The roster will be released from the organization due to financial uncertainty regarding franchising, according to sources close to the team. Cloud9 Academy was set to play off against Oxygen Academy and free agent roster ‘City Boys’ later this month, but they have forfeited their remaining matches in the MEL Premiership S3.

According to sources, it is unlikely that teams will be forced to retain or field an academy roster if they are selected for the partnership league next year. This decision could still change, considering the leagues begin next year.

Cloud9 is one of the most prominent organizations in North America and has a deep history with tournament organizers and Riot Games. The team has been partnered with Riot for the League Championship Series since the introduction of franchising in 2018. They have been selected amongst around a dozen other teams in North America to qualify for the next stage of the VALORANT partnership. Each organization is to provide additional financial information before Riot’s final decision on which teams will be selected.

The Americas league will field around eight to 12 teams. If selected, Cloud9 will compete against Brazilian, Latin American, and other North American teams. The decision will not affect the main Cloud9 roster, which is set to compete in the North American last chance qualifier next month. The winner of the event will secure qualification for Champions later this year.