Sinatraa issues statement following 6-month suspension from competing in VALORANT

Riot issued a competitive ruling today, suspending Jay “Sinatraa” Won from VALORANT for six months for “failing to fully cooperate” in the investigation regarding sexual assault allegations by his ex-girlfriend. And now, the Sentinels pro has responded.

The pro player issued a statement on Twitter shortly after the ruling went public, claiming he's spent the last two months "reflecting" on how he could become a better person and trying to improve himself by learning from his mistakes. Sinatraa also addressed his failure to provide the full audio and video clip referenced in the original allegations, which ultimately violated rule 8.1 of the Global Competition Policy and led to his suspension.

Response regarding investigation



Read: https://t.co/lqXRX47qoo — Jay Won (@sinatraa) May 17, 2021

"After our relationship ended she had asked me to delete the video and I honored that," Sinatraa said. "I had no clue what to do so I seeked legal help immediately. As we were drafting up an update with the legal PR team we had added that I would provide the video because we genuinely thought that the video would have to be shared in full since it’s a key part in the investigation. However that did not happen and I should not have promised something I could not personally deliver."

Rule 8.1 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy strictly dictates that players have a "duty to tell the truth" and "not to obstruct any such investigation, mislead investigators or withhold evidence." Though Sinatraa previously said in a March social media post that he would provide the full audio and video clips, he failed to do so.

Sinatraa has already served two months of his six-month suspension and will be eligible to participate in the VCT Last Chance Qualifiers and Champions after Sept. 10. Riot does reserve the right to reopen the investigation if additional information comes to light, however.

The pro ended his statement by apologizing to everyone he "let down or hurt."

"I now have an additional 4 months away from competitive play to spend time trying to develop a better set of interpersonal skills and to earn back the trust of this community," Sinatraa said.

