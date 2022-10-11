Reita returns to ZETA DIVISION ahead of VCT 2023

One of the original ZETA DIVISION players is back on the roster.

Japanese VALORANT player Ryumon “Reita” Oshiro returned to ZETA DIVISION today, less than a year after his one-year transfer to REJECT.

The 27-year-old was a part of ZETA DIVISION’s original lineup in April 2020 when the team was still called JUPITER and helped them win tournaments that year like RAGE Japan Tournament in August 2020 and First Strike Japan in December 2020. In 2021, Reita most notably helped ZETA DIVISION win VCT Japan Stage Three over Crazy Raccoon in August and played at VCT Masters Berlin in September.

Reita was transferred to REJECT in December 2021 as part of ZETA DIVISION’s planning for 2022, which saw the latter sign Tenta “TENNN” Asai and Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe from Northeption, and Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto from REJECT.

The return of Reita is the first roster move in ZETA DIVISION following VALORANT Champions in September, in which the Japanese team finished in ninth to 12th after a 2-0 loss to LOUD. ZETA DIVISION is one of the 10 teams that made the Asia partnership league for 2023 and will compete against T1, Gen.G, DetonatioN Gaming, DRX, Team Secret, Paper Rex, Rex Regum Qeon, Talon Esports, and Global Esports.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Reita will have a spot in ZETA DIVISION’s lineup for 2023. The rest of the team currently features TENNN, SugarZ3ro, Dep, Koji “Laz” Ushida, and Tomoaki “crow” Maruoka.