Night. Market returns to VALORANT

VALORANT‘s Night. Market, an ambitious idea that fell short in its first implementation, has returned, and it appears to have improved dramatically.

If you don't own every single premium edition of a skin, you'll get at least two in your Night. Market offers. Premium editions are skins normally valued at 1775 VP. Additionally, you won't get more than two of the same weapon, meaning you won't get four Ghost skins or three Guardian skins in your offer.

Night. Market is back!



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. The dealers at Night. Market will cater their deals exclusively to you. Press your luck via the in-game store tab now. pic.twitter.com/Bhv8egVF5B — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 11, 2021

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like there's any way to reset the shop once it's been opened to the player. What you get on your first roll of the dice is what you get.

If you don't own every PE, you'll get at least 2 PEs in your pool.



You won't get more than 2 of the same weapon.



If either of the above would result in you getting less than 6 offers, you will receive up to 6 offers from what's available to you. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 11, 2021

The Night. Market is a great way to snag aesthetically pleasing skins at a very decent value, although when it initially launched, it didn't refresh and had duplicates in the six skins the game gave players discounts on. VALORANT has been praised to the moon and back for their unique skins, from the Elderflame line that modifies guns to look like dragons, to the Glitchpop line that fuses bright pastels and anime-inspired looks.

Without a way to reset the shop, there's still potential for some VALORANT players to be disappointed with their offerings. At the very least, though, there should be at least something to catch your eye in Night. Market's return.

Night. Market will run from Feb. 10 to Feb. 23.