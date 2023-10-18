New VALORANT agent Iso’s art leaks, giving us clearest look at ‘can’t miss’ duelist

We’re getting closer and closer to the official release and reveal of the next VALORANT agent by the name of Iso, which means the leaks will probably continue until we learn everything we can possibly know about them.

In the waning hours of the morning of Oct. 18, the official key art for Iso appeared online and spread like Brimstone’s Molotov, resulting in thousands of people getting an early look at the next duelist.

The official art was leaked just a day after a more blurry, screenshotted version of the image was shared from someone’s agent select screen. The official art more clearly shows Iso’s face and outfit, as well as the smoking gun in their hand.

Based on the image, some fans have speculated that it’s a portal behind them that they’re stepping through. Others are guessing that the name Iso suggests an ultimate ability that “pulls” an enemy into a one-vs-one duel, which some have compared to League of Legends champion Mordekaiser’s ultimate or the Gulag from Call of Duty: Warzone.

Other speculations around Iso’s ability kit, based on teasers and Riot’s words, suggest some potentially meta-defining abilities like one that removes recoil and spread while shooting, or even one that provides a temporary aim lock (i.e. Soldier 76’s ultimate in Overwatch). But the prevailing theme around Iso is that “he don’t miss,” coupled with the image of them hitting a target with pinpoint accuracy several times in a row, which has got VALORANT players worried about a potentially broken ability that he’d bring to the game.

More official information regarding Iso should be expected within the next week or so, with his expected release date lining up with Episode Seven, Act Three, which should launch on Oct. 31. Iso will be the 23rd agent in the VALORANT lineup, but fans should expect several more over the next couple years.

