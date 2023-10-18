VALORANT Episode 7 Act 3 release date, new agent, and everything we know

The final VALORANT Act of 2023 is almost here, and like always, it’s set to bring a slew of exciting in-game content our way. Besides the inevitable new battle pass, weapon collection, rank reset, and other mandatory changes, Episode Seven, Act Three will gift us a new duelist agent—after a long wait of a year and a half.

After introducing some meta-stirring agent changes and a new map, Sunset, the ongoing Episode Seven, Act Two is now inching close to an end, with the in-game timer showing Oct. 31 as its final day. The new Act will begin shortly after Riot completes a server maintenance session.

Here’s everything we know about VALORANT’s Episode Seven, Act Three so far.

The new Act will begin a few hours after Act Two ends, so it’ll be released on Oct. 31. Riot Games conducts server maintenance right after an Act ends, which may last between two to four hours.

Here are the approximate times at which the new Act should kick start according to region:

North America : Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 8:00 to 10:00 PT.

: Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 8:00 to 10:00 PT. Latin America : Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 8:00 to 10:00 PT.

: Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 8:00 to 10:00 PT. Brazil : Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 8:00 to 10:00 PT.

: Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 8:00 to 10:00 PT. Asia Pacific : Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 16:00 to 18:00 PT.

: Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 16:00 to 18:00 PT. Korea : Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 16:00 to 18:00 PT.

: Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 16:00 to 18:00 PT. Europe: Act Three will start on 31/10/2023 between 22:00 to 00:00 PT(Nov. 1).

Once the maintenance is over, you’ll be able to download the patch and hop right in to experience the new Act.

New agent in VALORANT Episode Seven, Act Three

As most of us know already, VALORANT’s sixth duelist is reportedly named ISO and is possibly of Singaporean or Chinese origin. Besides a few vague hints in Brimstone’s office under the Practice Range, Riot has released only four visual hints regarding the dashing male duelist so far.

All teasers for VALORANT’s Agent 24

The first teaser was a picture of the agent eating at a hotpot restaurant, revealed in Sept’s State of Agents showcase. Fans were quick to find a connection to Uncle Fong’s Chongqing hotpot chain, which is mainly based out of Singapore, but also has outlets in other locations like Hong Kong.

Did he say new Duelist?



Here’s the State of the Agents for EPISODE_07 // ACT III. pic.twitter.com/INOXAgYwtI — VALORANT (@VALORANT) September 29, 2023

Riot also released a couple of short videos and an image recently, teasing what looks like a potential ability of the agent. All the teasers point to the possibility that the devs might have been planning to add a sort of aim-lock ability, and as much as that sounds unbalanced, don’t worry—I’m sure the devs have done their math.

If you haven’t realized it yet, Agent 24 will be launched in VALORANT with Episode Seven, Act Three, taking the game’s agent toll to 23.

VALORANT Agent 24’s name and appearance leaked

Here's a quick look at our next duelist, ISO | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/ySIRUzUzVy — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) October 17, 2023

On Oct. 17, Valor Leaks, a reliable informant, gave us a sneak peek of what the upcoming agent looks like and his name, which appears to be Iso. The image is hazy and hides his abilities, but it doesn’t hide how incredibly charming Agent 24 looks in his black-and-white suit.

Battle pass, weapon collections, and more

Episode Seven, Act Three’s release will definitely bring a new Battlepass and a premium weapon collection to add to your inventory. That said, we are yet to know more about the upcoming collection’s theme.

Riot may add new agent changes with the update as well, and if true, my first guess would be a potential Deadlock buff. We’ll update the story as and when new information about the Act is released.

