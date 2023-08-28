Here are the early VALORANT Patch 7.04 patch notes

Are abilities and ultimates having too great of an impact on VALORANT gameplay? The significant changes coming in Patch 7.04 to kick off Episode Seven, Act Two indicate that’s what Riot thinks of the current state of the game.

In its Patch 7.04 preview, the VALORANT team expressed its sentiments that certain ability combos and ultimates “overload” the counterplay opportunities of the opposing team. To “increase game state clarity,” Patch 7.04 aims to reduce the effectiveness, frequency, and/or duration of certain abilities and ultimates.

At time of writing, these patch notes are based on a published preview of Patch 7.04. They do not encompass the full patch notes and are subject to change prior to the scheduled patch deployment on Aug. 29.

What’s in VALORANT Patch 7.04?

Ultimate cost increases

Inflation has finally hit the VALORANT ultimate market as numerous ultimate abilities now require an additional point. Specifically, the devs sought to increase the cost of “large area, high-impact” ultimates that put a lot of pressure on the opposing team:

Viper’s Pit has increased from eight points to nine points.

Breach’s Rolling Thunder has increased from eight points to nine points.

Brimstone’s Orbital Strike has increased from seven points to eight points.

Killjoy’s Lockdown has increased from eight points to nine points.

Skye’s Seekers has increased from seven points to eight points.

Jett’s Blade Storm has increased from seven points to eight points.

Major Jett nerfs

Jett has, up until now, been one of the most relied upon agents at all levels of competition. Riot noted that an issue it’s had with Jett is that she can get herself out of trouble more than anyone, even after the Dash changes in Patch 4.08, meaning less “deliberate” and “intentional” playmaking.

Here are the highlights of the Jett changes:

Tailwind’s dash window (time Jett has to dash after activating Tailwind) reduced from 12 seconds to 7.5 seconds. Activation windup increased from 0.75 seconds to one second.

Cloudburst smoke duration reduced from 4.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds. Time to re-equip gun after using Cloudburst increased slightly.

Number of Updraft charges reduced from two to one.

Blade Storm increased from seven to eight ultimate points.

Changes to Breeze

Breeze is back in the active duty map pool after some extended time away. The island map has been changed drastically, with the map team opting to simplify several of the areas.

A Cave has been completely closed, with only A Shop serving as the “main” entrance to the A site.

A Hall has been closed off, meaning defenders don’t have to watch that angle anymore.

One side of the Mid Pillar has been completely closed off.

The Mid doors to A have been opened to allow more space.

Minor adjustments to the A and B sites themselves.

