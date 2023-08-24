‘RIP Jett’: VALORANT players mourn agent’s impending nerfs in Patch 7.04

Jett, one of the most popular and strong agents in VALORANT and a staple in professional play, is about to get nerfed as soon as the game updates to Patch 7.04 next week—and the community is already assuming this update will bring Jett’s reign to an end.

Jett has been a crucial duelist in VALORANT since the game launched in 2020 and although Riot Games nerfed her more than once previously, she remained a strong pick for both casual and pro play. Several of the highest-rated pros at VALORANT champions such as Max “Demon1” Mazanov, Angelo “keznit” Mori, and Ilya “something” Petrov play Jett.

What makes her so good is that a skilled VALORANT player can abuse her kit to reposition fast and get multikills. But that will be harder after Patch 7.04 hits the live servers.

Tailwind (E) Dash window decreased from 12 seconds to 7.5 seconds Activation windup increased from 0.75 seconds to one second

Cloudburst (C) Duration decreased from 4.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability

Updraft (Q) Charges decreased from two to one

Blade Storm (X) Ultimate points increased from seven to eight.



The impending Jett nerfs already inspired dozens of memes in the VALORANT community and several players feel like the duelist will no longer be as viable as it was moving forward.

Is this the end of the Jett meta? Screenshot via GoldenTatsu Jett has been great since 2020. Screenshot via AerithReborn Not everyone sees changes with good eyes. Screenshot via Chase Jett mains feel like they’ll need to resort to another agent. Screenshot via Vanish

While it’s to soon to mourn or celebrate Jett’s impending nerfs in VALORANT as the duelist has remained viable despite changes in the past, it’s hard to imagine Jett being as strong as she is after the nerfs. Players will have to change how they play Jett, to say the least.

For every VALORANT player who feels directly attacked by Patch 7.04’s changes, bear in mind that meta changes are necessary to keep the game healthy at both casual and pro levels. This time around the nerf hammer will affect Jett, Skye, and Sova, but every agent will be nerfed at some point.

