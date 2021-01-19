Nerd Street Gamers selected as official producer for first stage of Challenger and Masters events for 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour

The organization will take the lead for the first part of the year.

Nerd Street Gamers has been selected as the official tournament operator and producer for the first stage of the Challengers and Masters events of the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour, the company announced today.

The organization is in charge of registration, operations, and production of the Challengers events from January to March. This includes the Masters tournaments in March, but future events will be hosted by other “industry leaders” announced later this year.

The 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour is the next step in the VALORANT esports scene. Teams will compete in Challengers events to qualify for a spot in the three Masters events and the top 16 teams in the world will face off in the Champions event.

Nerd Street Gamers has played a crucial part in the growth of the VALORANT esports scene and recently hosted a qualifier event for First Strike. The organization also hosted the largest all-women VALORANT tournament last year, the FTW Ignition Series, and plans to continue to support the scene in the Champions Tour.

“It’s an honor to be a part of VALORANT’s growth since its launch last summer. Riot Games’ efforts to provide opportunities for all gamers aligns with our own mission and further expands the esports landscape,” Nerd Street Gamers CEO John Fazio said. "Producing the inaugural Champions Tour takes our collaboration to the next level and cements a foundation for the long term growth and sustainability of the path-to-pro ecosystem.”

The 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 6pm CT.