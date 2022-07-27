NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) 2022: Schedule, bracket, scores

Last chance. Everything on the line.

The final opportunity for one of eight remaining North American VALORANT teams to punch the last ticket to VCT Champions 2022 in Istanbul is here. The NA Last Chance Qualifier, or LCQ, will pit eight teams against each other in a double-elimination bracket with only one prize on the line: the third and final NA spot at Champions.

The pool of teams features the third through 10th ranked NA teams from this year’s VCT competition. The first and second ranked teams, OpTic and XSET, have already secured their spots at Champions. The double-elim bracket will seed the highest seeds against the lowest in the opening round.

Who will run the gauntlet all the way through the grand finals and reach VCT Champions at Istanbul?

Participating teams at the NA LCQ

Here are the eight teams that will compete at the NA LCQ, along with the complete player rosters and coaching staff for each one.

Image grabbed from Liquipedia Image grabbed from Liquipedia

The teams in order of seeding are:

The Guard

FaZe Clan

NRG

Shopify Rebellion (former Luminosity)

Cloud9

100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses

Sentinels

NA LCQ bracket

Here’s the full bracket for the NA LCQ.

Image grabbed from Liquipedia

All matches are best-of-three, except for the lower final and the grand final, which will be best-of-five.

Schedule and scores

The bracket will be played out on Thursday, Aug. 4 until Sunday, Aug. 7, then resumes on Thursday, Aug. 11 until Sunday, Aug. 14.

All times listed are in CT and subject to change or delays.

Aug. 4

3pm CT: The Guard vs. Sentinels

6pm CT: FaZe vs. EG

Aug. 5

3pm CT: NRG vs. 100T

6pm CT: Shopify vs. C9

Aug. 6

3pm CT: Upper bracket semifinal

6pm CT: Lower bracket round one

Aug. 7

3pm CT: Upper bracket semifinal

6pm CT: Lower bracket round one

Aug. 11

3pm CT: Lower bracket round two

6pm CT: Lower bracket round two

Aug. 12

3pm CT: Upper bracket final

6pm CT: Lower bracket semifinal

Aug. 13

3pm CT: Lower bracket final (best of five)

Aug. 14