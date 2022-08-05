100 Thieves defeat NRG at VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier to set up FaZe rematch

100 Thieves held off NRG in a nail-biting series to move on in the upper bracket of the VALORANT Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier for North America. Today’s result ensures a rematch with FaZe Clan for 100 Thieves, while NRG will drop to the lower bracket.

NRG chose Icebox as the opening map for the best-of-three series, a map both teams played dozens of times throughout the second stage. Despite NRG having the map selection advantage, 100 Thieves worked hard to keep them at bay. A 6-6 tie at half was broken when 100 Thieves took the first two rounds in the second half. But NRG quickly snuffed out that lead, and proceeded to string together five consecutive rounds. While 100 Thieves briefly clawed their way back, they fell short at the finish line, losing 11-13.

The series moved to 100 Thieves’ pick, Bind where the Thieves took a 7-5 lead into the half this time around. Once again NRG faltered in the pistol rounds, giving 100 Thieves more of a lead before they eventually closed the map out 13-7. Stellar turned in a standout performance as Viper with a 1.9 KD with 21 kills and only 11 deaths.

Ascent would be the deciding map of the series, with one team moving on to face FaZe Clan in the upper bracket and the other waiting to face either Sentinels or Evil Geniuses. The map was another closely-fought battle, resulting in a tied game at halftime once again. NRG finally won their pistol rounds in both halves, and looked like they might run away with the game in the second half. 100 Thieves reeled them back in, however, holding beautifully on defense and winning six of the last seven rounds to take a 13-11 win.

The victory meant 100 Thieves will move on to play FaZe in the upper bracket, who eliminated 100T in the Stage Two Challengers main event. NRG, meanwhile, will fight for their tournament lives in the lower bracket.