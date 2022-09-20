MIBR reportedly acquires VALORANT partnered spot to round out Brazilian trio in VCT Americas league

The third Brazilian partnership spot in the VCT 2023 Americas league will reportedly go to Made in Brazil (MIBR), who will join FURIA and reigning VALORANT world champions LOUD in the 10-team league beginning next year.

The news of MIBR getting a partnership spot was first reported by Gabriel Melo, an esports journalist based in Brazil who reports for Dust2 BR, an extension of the flagship CS:GO news site HLTV. With MIBR taking the third and final Brazilian spot in the Americas league, Melo also reported that both Gamelanders and Ninjas in Pyjamas did not earn a partnership with Riot or a spot in the Americas league.

MIBR entered the VALORANT scene at the beginning of the year, signing a Brazilian roster and qualifying for the second stage of Brazilian Challengers through relegation. They finished second in their group in stage two but fell apart in the playoffs after back-to-back losses to Los Grandes and Keyd Stars.

MIBR, an organization owned by Immortals Gaming Club, is most well known for its CS:GO roster, which has fielded a number of all-time great players including FalleN, fer, coldzera, tarik, Stewie2K, and others. The organization also competes in Rainbow Six Siege in the Brazilian league, Brasileirão. MIBR also fields women’s teams in both VALORANT and CS:GO.

For NiP, the outcome must be a disappointing one considering that the organization moved its entire VALORANT division from EMEA to Brazil last year, lost to LOUD in two separate Brazil Challengers grand finals, and narrowly fell short of reaching Champions.

The reported (via various sources) list of teams for the Americas league is now: Cloud9, Sentinels, NRG, KRÜ, Leviatán, LOUD, FURIA, and MIBR. Two more reported spots remain.