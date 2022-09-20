KRÜ, Leviatán reportedly acquire VALORANT partnership spots in VCT 2023 Americas league

The Latin American teams for the Americas league for VCT 2023 will reportedly be KRÜ Esports and Leviatán, according to journalists Lucas Benaim and Alejandro Gomis.

KRÜ and Leviatán, two of the consistently best LATAM VALORANT teams from 2021 and 2022, will reportedly join Cloud9, Sentinels, and NRG in the Americas league next year. All three of those North American teams have been informed of their partnership status, according to sources that have spoken to Dot Esports. With potentially up to three Brazilian teams gaining partnership, there would only room for two more North American teams in the league. TSM is unlikely to be one of those partnered teams, as first reported by Dot Esports.

Aside from being one of the consistently top finishing teams in LATAM Challengers events across 2021 and 2022, KRÜ has the honor and the distinction of being the only VALORANT team in the world to have competed in all six international VCT tournaments, including both Champions events.

As an organization, KRÜ is based in Argentina and was founded in 2020 by legendary Argentinian football striker Sergio Agüero. KRÜ fell short of playoffs at Champions 2022 and was outperformed by Leviatán, who fell to reigning Masters Copenhagen champions

The KRÜ and Leviatán rosters will not have to travel far for their first taste of VCT 2023 action; a 30-team kickoff tournament in São Paulo, Brazil featuring all the partnered teams from all three VCT global leagues, beginning in February 2023 and lasting for three weeks.