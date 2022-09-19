VALORANT Partnership live tracker: EMEA, Americas, and Asia league

VALORANT teams are slowly being informed that they have been accepted into a partnership with Riot Games to compete in one of three international VALORANT leagues next year.

The league is set to begin next year in February with a kick-off tournament. This event will feature all 30 partnered teams from across the world competing against each other in São Paulo, Brazil.

Related: What is VALORANT franchising?

But partnered teams are set to be announced later this week with the news set to pour in as the day progresses.

EMEA

In the EMEA region, there are 10 slots available, with some of the best teams in the world and former Masters champions competing from EMEA.

On Sept. 19, Blix.gg reported that KOI and Karmine Corp have been accepted into the partnership league. This would leave eight spots remaining in the league.

Blix.gg reported that Fnatic has been accepted into the partnership league.

Americas

News from the Americas region will slowly pour in over the next few hours. Teams such as OpTic Gaming, runners up at the most recent Champions, is looking to secure a slot in the league next year.

Teams from America will likely be informed a few hours behind EMEA because of time zone differences.

Asia

In Asia, there are several top organizations fighting for a place in partnership with teams such as Paper Rex and DRX VS looking to secure a spot.

Teams will be made aware of whether they secured a slot later today and throughout the week.

This article will be updated when more information is uncovered.