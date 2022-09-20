Vamos: LOUD and FURIA likely to lock in partnership with Riot for Americas league

Two Brazilian teams have likely secured a partnership with Riot Games to compete in the VALORANT Americas league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Both teams were notified recently and will compete against teams such as Cloud9, Sentinels, and NRG in the Americas league, as reported by Dot Esports today.

LOUD and FURIA are two of the largest organizations in Brazil. LOUD was most recently crowned the winner of VALORANT Champions 2022.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.