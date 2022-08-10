Liquid overpower NAVI, move on to upper bracket final of EMEA VCT LCQ

Team Liquid crushed Natus Vincere today and will next battle against M3 Champions in the upper bracket final of the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier. With a clean 2-0 win, Liquid moved one step closer to qualifying for VCT Champions 2022.

The match started off on Breeze, picked by NAVI, who surprised VALORANT fans with a first map that, historically, was not one on which they had a high win rate. In fact, it was Liquid who started off with five consecutive rounds won, most of which were clutched in one-vs-one situations. Thanks to NAVI’s slow-paced rhythm, Liquid had enough time to react to their opponent’s strategies, winning every round without suffering many losses and thus gaining the economic advantage. But by changing their pace and fastening their attacks on both sites, NAVI caught up to their opponents, tying the score before the change of sides.

With Liquid on the attacking side, NAVI seemed to find the proper pace to play on Breeze, and even though they were going head-to-head with their opponents, it was still not enough to surpass them. Liquid had a great performance on their opponents’ map of choice, displaying discipline and cohesive strategies on both sides of the map. With the first game won 13-9, it was time for Liquid to bring an end to the match on the map they chose.

Coming out the gates HAWT! pic.twitter.com/TT00vTssMq — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) August 10, 2022

The comeback for NAVI seemed almost impossible, especially on a map like Fracture that enabled Liquid and brought out the best in their players. But while the first half of the game was dominated by Liquid thanks to their solid map control and coordination, when switching sides, NAVI implemented a new, more assertive and cohesive style of play. The team relentlessly chased down every member of the opposing team, winning several rounds in a row and tying things up once more. NAVI adapted well to Liquid’s playstyle on Fracture, changing the pace of their game. But once again, Liquid stood their ground, initiating a back-and-forth exchange of rounds between the teams.

Eventually, the two teams were tied at 11-11, causing VALORANT fans to think they could be set to see an overtime game or even a third map for the match. But Liquid weren’t going to let the victory slip through their hands. And in perfect Liquid style, they first won a thrifty round and then conquered the victory with an exuberant yet ingenious final performance.

Screengrab via Riot Games

In three days, Liquid will take on M3 champions during the upper bracket final of the European LCQ. NAVI, on the other hand, will have one more chance at the tournament tomorrow in the lower bracket against G2 Esports.