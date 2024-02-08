Is XERØFANG bundle limited edition in VALORANT?

VALORANT has just welcomed an enticing skin collection named XERØFANG to celebrate the auspicious Lunar Year of the Dragon. Naturally, the bundle’s association with a festival has got many players wondering whether XERØFANG is a limited edition grab, and I’m here to clear those doubts for good.

Is VALORANT’s XERØFANG bundle limited edition?

A cool knife to own, but is it limited edition? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately for those looking to grab the skins later, the XERØFANG collection is not limited edition in VALORANT, meaning you can purchase its contents later. That said, the bundle as a whole will not be available to purchase after the 15-day timer in the store expires.

Once the timer expires, you can only purchase the weapon skins—the XERØFANG Ghost, Vandal, and Knife—belonging to the collection when they appear in the daily offers section of your store. The accessories in the collection will not return, so if you want to get the reactive dragon buddy, get it before the timer ends.

Since the daily offers section is randomized, you may have to wait a long time for the skins to appear in your store. Note that you don’t have to purchase the XERØFANG collection as a whole right now. You can buy the weapon skins, player card, and gun buddy individually. The XERØFANG Ghost and Vandal come at 1,775 VP each, while the knife is priced at 4,350 VP. The prices will remain the same even after the bundle leaves the store.

In VALORANT, purchasing a weapon skin bundle has always been a better deal than buying individual skins, and for XERØFANG, it’s no different. If you plan to purchase the knife, I suggest getting the bundle because you don’t want to miss out on the discount.

For future reference, if a VALORANT bundle is limited edition, Riot Games mentions the same in the store section in a small note, either in the featured section header or on the VP cost page.