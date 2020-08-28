Immortals postpone Pop Flash VALORANT match against Envy to “shine a light” on the need for “social justice and racial equality for all”

The match will be pushed back until tomorrow.

Immortals postponed today’s match against Envy in the Pop Flash VALORANT Ignition Series, choosing to “shine a light” on the need to advocate for social injustice.

CEO Ari Segal issued a statement during the Twitch broadcast, explaining the organization’s reasoning for delaying the match.

“Today we are proud to join with so many others to use our platform not to play, but rather to shine a light on our ongoing need to both advocate for and work to ensure social justice and racial equality for all,” Segal said.

Immortals staff will use the free time to register to vote and the match will be postponed until 11am CT tomorrow.

Jacob Blake was hospitalized after being shot in the back by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday, causing large protests and leading to a chain reaction of boycotts across professional sports.

NBA teams took a stand against social injustice and racial inequality by sitting out of Wednesday’s playoff games. And the Mets and Marlins observed a 42-second moment of silence before walking off the field and postponing their game, leaving behind a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt on home plate.

It appears the boycotts have made their way to esports as well with Immortals electing to play their game tomorrow instead.

“Working together, we can achieve the changes that we all believe are necessary,” Segal said.