How to whisper in VALORANT

There are numerous reasons in a game of VALORANT that you would need to talk to your teammates. Any amount of information you can provide other players can be the difference between winning or losing a round.

Typically players will use voice communications to articulate a point or share any enemy positioning. But sometimes voice comms are cluttered or you’d like to give information directly to one individual.

For times like that, you’ll want to use VALORANT’s direct messaging feature, which can be done through the game’s text chat in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Typically when typing a message, players can press the Enter key and begin typing. At the end of a message, they can press Enter again to have the message go through.

Whispers work similarly, but with an important slight difference.

To start a one-on-one chat with someone in-game, you will first want to press CTRL and the Enter key.

Screengrab via VALORANT

Once you do that, you will be prompted to type in the name of the player you wish to directly message. Type in that person’s name and hit the Tab button.

Now you will be able type in whatever message you would like to send that player. Just make sure to mind your manners, and avoid saying anything that might get you in trouble for using abusive language, even if the person you’re messaging just threw the game.