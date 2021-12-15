How to play Snowball Fight in VALORANT

Snowball Fight in VALORANT made its debut last year, and it looks like it’s turning into a tradition.
The holiday season is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time for developers to bring the season’s greetings to their game. The limited-time game mode is now live again, and players can enjoy throwing snowballs at each other in a five vs. five format. In addition to snowball fights, players can also ice-skate around Icebox and open thematic gifts.
During a Snowball Fight, players won’t be able to use their agent’s abilities, and they’ll only have access to a Snowball Launcher from the beginning of a match. A Snowball hit results in a one-shot-kill, meaning players will need to be quick on their feet to stay alive.
Players will need to select it as a game mode and queue for Snowball Fight, as they do for ranked and regular matches.
Once you load into a Snowball Fight, you’ll need to get familiar with four mechanics. There are different snowball types, and each can be used in different situations.
- Growballs
- These Snowballs grow larger as they travel in the air, increasing their area of impact.
- Rapid Fire
- Rapid Fire allows players to shoot multiple Snowballs in a short time.
- Ricochet
- Ricochet allows Snowballs to bounce off grounds and walls.
- Skates
- Skates increase players’ movement speed and the maximum jump height.
Completing a Snowball Fight match rewards players with 750 XP. There’s a 150 XP bonus for winners, so the maximum XP you can get from a Snowball match is 900.
During this time of the year, players will also be able to grab seasonal skins through various challenges and the in-game shop. These cosmetics don’t come back for a year, and only some of them make it back the following year—so don’t miss out on the ones you like.