How to get a black crosshair in VALORANT

In VALORANT, there are many different factors that will help a player succeed in the heat of battle. People need the right mouse sensitivity and graphic settings to help them turn the tides in a firefight, but sometimes, the perfect crosshair can make you feel like the most accurate shooter on the server.

There are a collection of different colors that players can change their crosshair to, but there isn’t an option to switch things to black. After all, users don’t have complete customization control over the color of their crosshair, like an RGB wheel. As a result, they aren’t able to create a full black crosshair, but there is a way to make one with other options in the settings.

Creating a black crosshair in VALORANT

It’s fairly easy to make a pure black crosshair in the game. Players will need to first head over to the game’s settings, where they’ll see the crosshair options for their various profiles. In the main section, turn on outlines and turn off inner lines.

Now, set the crosshair’s outline opacity to one and the outline thickness to one or two, depending on how large you want the crosshair to be. The outer line and inner line opacity should both be at zero as well. Then set the outer line’s thickness, length, and offset to your own preferences.

The result should be a black crosshair without any other colors.