How to fix VALORANT’s “process already running” error

VALORANT has gotten off to a monumental start, breaking viewership records on Twitch with players desperate to dive into the closed beta.

It’s still early days for Riot’s five-vs-five tactical shooter, with the game expected to launch later this summer. VALORANT is far from being a finished product and it certainly isn’t without its fair share of bugs, glitches, and error codes.

The latest error code to plague the game is “process already running.” When installing VALORANT, some players are getting stopped short. Here’s how to fix it.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The error code appears to be tied to League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra. For whatever reason, the combination of clients has led to this malfunction.

The easiest and fastest way to solve the issue is to delete the c:/Riot Games/Riot Client/vcruntime140.dll folder. You can do this by heading into the Riot Games folder found in your (C:) drive.

Screengrab via Microsoft

There should be several options, including Riot Client. Click it and head down to the second to last file, vcruntime140.dll. Right-click it and delete.

Screengrab via Microsoft

Finally, reinstall VALORANT, load up the client, and you should be good to go.

VALORANT is a free-to-play tactical shooter slated to launch in summer 2020. The closed beta can be accessed through watching VALORANT streamers on Twitch.