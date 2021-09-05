How to fix VALORANT Error Code 5

Developers try their hardest to keep their games free of bugs and errors, but even the best may not be able to avoid them. Though a content patch goes through quality and bug tests, there can still be unexpected inconsistencies. Sometimes, the servers may go down and cause errors like the error code five.

The error code five usually appears when the servers are overloaded or when they’re under maintenance. If you happen to be in a match or in the main lobby when maintenance kicks off, you’ll likely receive the error code five. The error can also appear randomly due to inconsistency, however, so there are a few solution methods you can try out to see if you can get back into VALORANT.

Here’s how you can fix the error code five in VALORANT.

The first item on your troubleshooting agenda should be checking whether VALORANT’S servers are up or not. If the servers are down for maintenance or an outage, you’ll have no choice but to wait for Riot Games to roll out a fix.

No troubleshooting method will get you back into VALORANT when the servers are down, meaning you could watch some high-end gameplay videos on YouTube to level up your gameplay until the servers are back online again.

You can use Riot’s dedicated server status website to check on VALORANT or follow the game’s official social media accounts since the developers often post status updates whenever there’s a large-scale outage.

Restart your router and system

If the servers are up, but you still can’t get back into VALORANT due to the error code five, then you’ll only have a couple of options to try out.

Restarting your router will allow you to troubleshoot your home network. After restarting your router, the route between you and your internet service provider (ISP) may change, doing the same for VALORANT’s servers. With a new connection route, you may be able to get back into the game.

Doing the same for your system at the same time will be time-efficient. If the error appeared due to a software-related bug, a simple restart might fix it.

Reinstall Riot Vanguard

Riot Vanguard can be pretty tricky at times. Though it’s VALORANT’S number one solution to cheaters, it can also sometimes cause unexpected errors. Reinstalling Riot Vanguard is a standard troubleshooting method for a decent chunk of the errors.

Click on the Start button and type in “Control Panel.” Choose Programs and Features and find Riot Vanguard to right-click on it. Select Uninstall to wipe it off your computer. The next time you try to launch VALORANT, the game will automatically install Vanguard first. Once Vanguard is installed on your PC again, you could get back into the game if that was causing the issue.

Reinstall VALORANT

While no player wants to reinstall a game to fix an error, it may be your last chance if reinstalling Vanguard doesn’t work. A corrupted game file can cause the error code five to appear, and reinstalling the game will be your best defense against it.

Navigate the Program and Features section inside the Windows Control Panel and locate VALORANT. Right-click on it and choose Uninstall. Once it uninstalls, check out your installation folders and delete every trace of VALORANT that you can find. This will ensure a clean and fresh install when you start downloading VALORANT again.

Submit a support ticket to Riot

If you can’t seem to get back into VALORANT due to the error code five after trying all the possible troubleshooting methods, then you may need to bring in the big guns.

Submit a support ticket to Riot and mention all the troubleshooting steps you’ve tried to fix this error. Including the screenshot of the error can also help, and you can include logs as well. A support associate should review your case and get back to you as soon as possible. This process usually doesn’t take more than a day or two, but your results may vary depending on how busy the support team is.

When you get a reply, the chances are you’ll receive more instructions on alternative solution methods that can fix the error for your system, or you may need to provide additional sources to help the support team further. If the error happened due to issues on Riot’s end, developers might even fix the error before contacting you. It might be a decent idea to continue trying to log into VALORANT while waiting for a reply to your support ticket.

Errors like this may reappear over time, and they may have a different solution method each time they show up since the underlying factors can also change. Visiting community hubs like Reddit will be especially helpful when an error you know reoccurs since many other players can share information to see how they can fix the error this time around.

Forums and message boards can be filled with new alternative solution methods to try out, but you should still be careful and not download anything new from sources that you don’t know. Only try to apply fixes that don’t require you to download anything fishy, and make sure to share working solution methods with other community members that may be struggling with the error.