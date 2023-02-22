How to find your Riot ID in VALORANT

Riot Games’ FPS title VALORANT has become immensely popular since its beta began in early 2020, leading it to become a game many enjoy playing alongside their friends to showcase their skills—and of course, weapon skins.

To play VALORANT alongside friends, players must first have each others’ Riot Games IDs added, where they’ll then see one another in the rightmost bar of the screen. Friends can be directly invited to games by clicking on their icons on this sidebar, or through the screen in which players begin to queue for their games.

Riot IDs carry over into each of the developer’s titles, meaning if you’ve added a player in VALORANT, you’ll be able to see them online while playing League of Legends or Legends of Runeterra, and even invite them to those games if they have them installed. Fortunately, locating one’s own Riot ID to give to friends is a rather simple process and can be done quickly within the VALORANT client itself.

Finding your Riot ID in VALORANT, explained

In the same sidebar in which players can view their friends, their own icon will always sit in the top right corner. Clicking this icon will show players their Riot ID, including their username and the few digits that appear after a hashtag—known as a tagline. All of these factors are required when adding another player or having someone add yourself.

This will also provide players with a bit of information about their party status, their rank, and what title they have equipped. While you can’t change your title or icon directly from here, you can see them in the form which other players will view when a game’s lobby begins to load.

Should players wish to change their Riot ID, they can do so by accessing their account on the Riot Games website. This information, including the player’s tagline, can only be changed once every 30 days.