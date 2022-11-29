How to create your own VALORANT Badge

Finally, VALORANT players won’t have to put their details into third-party websites anymore. Users can show off their best characters by using the VALORANT badge system.

This system allows you to choose a particular Agent, select between 26 different color combinations to spice up your badge, and share it with your friends.

VALORANT Badges are your way of showcasing your ability. It’ll highlight each character you’ve used in recent months, showing off your kill/death ratio, damage per round, win rate, and headshot accuracy.

You can share the characters you want to share, and not be stuck showing the Agents you bot frag with.

How do I make my own VALORANT badge?

Fortunately, it’s an incredibly simple process.

To create your own VALORANT badge, follow these steps:

Go to the My VALORANT Badge website

Click “Create Your Badge”

Sign in with your Riot ID

Click Continue

Once you’ve done these steps, you’ll have to select the Agent you want to show off.

As soon as you’ve chosen your Agent, pick your colors. After you’ve selected your colors, you’ll be allowed to share your badge with whomever you desire.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If you feel like you want to go through the steps again for all your other Agents, you can click “Create another badge” down the bottom right-hand side of the screen.

The feature doesn’t highlight every important statistic, but it still showcases your ability and it’s a fun thing to do to pass the time.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If you’re looking for more in-depth statistics, there are plenty of third-party websites that’ll give you what you’re looking for. Just be careful where you put your details.

It’s as simple as that: now you can collect your badges over time, which will show how you’ve progressed or regressed in your gameplay.