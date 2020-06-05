How to buy VALORANT’s battle pass

Riot has followed the trend of many recent games by releasing a full-fledged battle pass in time for VALORANT’s launch.

The battle pass is a way to reward you for the time you put into VALORANT with unique cosmetic items that can personalize your gameplay. There’s a free option available to everyone, but there’s also an upgraded paid version of the battle pass.

The more you play, the more rewards you get with VALORANT’s battle pass. In total, it takes roughly 100 hours to complete, with XP scaling up on a week by week basis. The first week offers 28,350 total XP and the last requires 60,750 total XP. This means you should easily be able to complete the battle pass without having to grind endlessly.

Image via Riot Games

With the premium version of the battle pass, you’ll simply get more rewards. There’s no pay to win involved, though. It’s all about fragging in style. The quality of rewards also increases over time. The battle pass offers sprays, gun buddies, and titles at first. Over time, however, weapon skins—including a knife skin—will become available.

How to buy the battle pass

The premium version of the battle pass costs 1,000 VALORANT points or around $10 in North America. To purchase the battle pass, log in and navigate to the star icon at the top left of your client. If you hover over it, it should say “Ignition: Act 1.”

Screengrab via Riot Games

Click it, look for the premium upgrade option, and press buy. This should automatically activate your battle pass.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If the icon is gray, it means you have insufficient funds. To buy your 1,000 VALORANT points, head to the top right of the client and click the little V symbol. This will give you a number of options for buying points.