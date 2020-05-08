Here's what you need to know about VALORANT's shop.

VALORANT’s closed beta is in full swing, with the official release of the game coming this summer.

There are already a handful of skins available to buy in the game. But how you do get them and will they carry over when the game finally launches?

Here’s how microtransactions work in VALORANT’s closed beta.

Can I buy skins in VALORANT?

Riot is sticking with weapon skins only approach for VALORANT’s closed beta and plans to avoid character skins outright.

For now, each weapon in the game, from knives to sniper rifles, has a skin in some form or another. Skins, though, are purely cosmetic and don’t have any real impact on gameplay.

You purchase skins with VALORANT Points, which are available to buy with real money from the game’s shop.

Can I buy characters from the shop?

Characters (or agents) are available to buy in the shop for 1,000 VALORANT Points (around $10). They can also be earned through completing contracts.

Each contract requires a certain amount of XP. You’ll need to hit level five to unlock your first contract, with your second contract coming soon after. The third, though, requires considerably more XP and will take up to 100 wins and plenty of your time. If you want to skip this process, buying characters is your only other option.

Will my weapon skins and characters carry over when the game launches?

Neither skins nor characters will carry over when VALORANT releases. You will, however, be refunded any VP you spent during the beta and receive a 20-percent bonus. This means if you intend to stock up on skins when the game comes out, now is the best time to buy.

Can I upgrade weapon skins?

You can upgrade a variety of weapons with Radianite, an in-game currency available in the shop. Like regular skins, they require VALORANT Points, but they’re fairly pricey. Twenty Radianite Points cost 1,600 VP, while 80 costs 4,800. Each upgrade, though, costs 10 Radianite.

How much do VALORANT Points cost?

Similar to League of Legends, there are six different options for buying VP. You can buy 475 VP for $4.99, 1,000 for $9.99, 2,050 for $19.99, 3,650 for $34.99, 5,350 for $49.99, or 11,000 for $99.99. The conversion rate, however, varies on your regional currency. Some currencies will ultimately be slightly cheaper.