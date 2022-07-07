Sixteen teams will battle it out to see who is the best in the world.

VALORANT teams are arriving in Copenhagen, Denmark, where the next international VCT event is set to take place, and the action begins in just a few days. The schedule is set and teams are getting ready to fight their way to the title of top team in the world.

VCT Masters Copenhagen begins on July 10 and will start with the group stage. The group stage ends on July 13, where four teams will be eliminated and the rest will move on to the playoff bracket. The eight teams that make it into the playoff bracket will then have a shot at the grand prize. The tournament’s grand final is on July 24.

In the group stage, eight teams will need to fight to stay alive in the tournament. The top two teams from group play will move on and the bottom two teams will head home. OpTic Gaming, Guild Esports, LOUD, KRÜ Esports, DRX, FunPlus Phoenix, Northeption, and XERXIA will all start in the group stage while Fnatic, XSET, PaperRex, and Leviatán start in the playoff bracket.

Image via Riot Games

Here is the full schedule for VCT Masters Copenhagen 2022:

Day one – Sunday, July 10

Northeption vs. DRX – 6am PT/8am CT/9am ET

KRÜ Esports vs. LOUD – 9am PT/11am CT/12pm ET

Guild Esports vs. OpTic Gaming – 12pm PT/2pm CT/3pm ET

Day two – Monday, July 11

XERXIA vs. FunPlus Phoenix – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET

Group A winners match – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET

Day three – Tuesday, July 12

Group B winners match – 6am PT/8am CT/9am ET

Group B elimination match – 9am PT/11am CT/12pm ET

Group A elimination match – 12pm PT/2pm CT/3pm ET

Day four – Wednesday, July 13

Group B decider match – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET

Group A decider match – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET

Day five – Thursday, July 14

Upper bracket round one – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET

Upper bracket round one – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET

Day six – Friday, July 15

Upper bracket round one – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET

Upper bracket round one – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET

Day seven – Saturday, July 16

Lower bracket round one – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET

Lower bracket round one – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET

Day eight – Sunday, July 17

Upper bracket round two – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET

Upper bracket round two – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET

Day nine – Monday, July 18

Lower bracket round two – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET

Lower bracket round two – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET

Dark days – Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21

Day 10 – Friday, July 22

Upper final and lower semifinal – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET

Day 11 – Saturday, July 23

Lower final – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET

Day 12 – Sunday, July 24

Grand final – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET