VALORANT teams are arriving in Copenhagen, Denmark, where the next international VCT event is set to take place, and the action begins in just a few days. The schedule is set and teams are getting ready to fight their way to the title of top team in the world.
VCT Masters Copenhagen begins on July 10 and will start with the group stage. The group stage ends on July 13, where four teams will be eliminated and the rest will move on to the playoff bracket. The eight teams that make it into the playoff bracket will then have a shot at the grand prize. The tournament’s grand final is on July 24.
In the group stage, eight teams will need to fight to stay alive in the tournament. The top two teams from group play will move on and the bottom two teams will head home. OpTic Gaming, Guild Esports, LOUD, KRÜ Esports, DRX, FunPlus Phoenix, Northeption, and XERXIA will all start in the group stage while Fnatic, XSET, PaperRex, and Leviatán start in the playoff bracket.
Here is the full schedule for VCT Masters Copenhagen 2022:
Day one – Sunday, July 10
Northeption vs. DRX – 6am PT/8am CT/9am ET
KRÜ Esports vs. LOUD – 9am PT/11am CT/12pm ET
Guild Esports vs. OpTic Gaming – 12pm PT/2pm CT/3pm ET
Day two – Monday, July 11
XERXIA vs. FunPlus Phoenix – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET
Group A winners match – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET
Day three – Tuesday, July 12
Group B winners match – 6am PT/8am CT/9am ET
Group B elimination match – 9am PT/11am CT/12pm ET
Group A elimination match – 12pm PT/2pm CT/3pm ET
Day four – Wednesday, July 13
Group B decider match – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET
Group A decider match – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET
Day five – Thursday, July 14
Upper bracket round one – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET
Upper bracket round one – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET
Day six – Friday, July 15
Upper bracket round one – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET
Upper bracket round one – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET
Day seven – Saturday, July 16
Lower bracket round one – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET
Lower bracket round one – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET
Day eight – Sunday, July 17
Upper bracket round two – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET
Upper bracket round two – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET
Day nine – Monday, July 18
Lower bracket round two – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET
Lower bracket round two – 11am PT/1pm CT/2pm ET
Dark days – Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21
Day 10 – Friday, July 22
Upper final and lower semifinal – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET
Day 11 – Saturday, July 23
Lower final – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET
Day 12 – Sunday, July 24
Grand final – 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET