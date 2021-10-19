VALORANT Patch 3.08 is introducing a few exciting updates to the game, like allowing players to equip any skin level of the default version of the skin and notifications when Riot Games takes action against a reported player.

Reporting cheaters or problematic players helps Riot track and deal with these disruptive individuals. Players will now receive a notification if Riot takes action against a reported player, providing a sense of closure and satisfaction. A notification will appear regardless if you have the game open. If you’re offline, the notification will appear the next time you load the game.

Players will also be able to equip any account level border unlocked and customize this option in the player card section. There’s even a new option in the same menu to hide your account level from players who aren’t your friends.

In addition, Patch 3.08 allows players to equip any skin level of the default version of the skin. But variants will always default to the max level. This is a significant update since many players want to adjust the level of their skins, such as the Prime 2.0 Karambit.

Several performance updates in Patch 3.08 should improve the VALORANT gameplay experience, too. The instances where the UI is invalidated have been reduced, lowering how many times it needs to update itself. Viper’s Poison Cloud and ultimate ability have been further optimized, and the weapon and ability clipping plane calculations have also been optimized.

There are even new esports features in Patch 3.08. Coaches can swap between players with keybinds, which are 1 to 5 from left to right across the HUD. Coaches will also see a Picture-In-Picture feature on the top player HUD to show who they’re spectating and prevent confusion. They’ll now be able to see the player keybinds on the mini-map like observers, too.

Several bugs were also addressed in Patch 3.08, like weapon skins appearing incorrectly and Viper’s gloves appearing on the correct side of her hands in left-hand mode. Viper’s ultimate no longer spawns incorrectly when placed on top of the shipping crates on B site on Icebox as well.

An annoying bug that caused players to stop defusing when pinging has been addressed and hitches that occurred when the Barrier Orb dropped or with certain input prompts have been fixed. Observers can now correctly see player outlines through barriers and a blinding orb appearing when shooting certain walls is resolved. An unintentional bug that allowed players to hear gunshots from A Ramps during the buy phase on Split has also been fixed.

You can find the full patch notes on the official VALORANT website.

