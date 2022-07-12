Here are the full VALORANT Patch 5.01 notes

VALORANT Patch 5.01 isn’t as big of an update as the ones released with a new act or episode launch, but it does feature a handful of significant changes, most notably ones that improve Phoenix’s performance and target smurfs.

Phoenix has long been overdue for some buffs to make him more viable since he’s fallen behind other duelists and initiators who provide better utility or more useful ultimates. KAY/O and Yoru have also received some minor changes.

Here’s the full list of updates and changes included in VALORANT Patch 5.01.

Agent updates

Phoenix

Curveball (Q)

Flash Max duration increased from 1.1 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

Flash Windup decreased from 0.7 seconds to 0.5 seconds

Blaze (C)

Phoenix will now equip his weapon earlier if he stops bending his wall

Run it Back (X)

Phoenix will now spawn at the marker with the amount of shields he had when the ability was cast.

Yoru

Dimensional Drift (X)

Increased duration of ultimate from 10 seconds to 12 seconds.

Reduced unequip time from 1.2 seconds to 0.8 seconds.

KAY/O

FRAG/ment (C)

Zone diameter reduced from 10 meters to eight meters.

Damage now applies without needing line of sight.

NULL/cmd (X)

.Now, only allies will hear the full channel audio of reviving KAY/O, while downed Enemies will only hear a short audio cue when the revive has started, matching a similar gameplay pattern to playing around ultimate orbs or tapping the bomb.



Gameplay updates

New smurf detection functionality (North America)

This addition to the smurf detection systems is designed to make sure that new players (that means all new accounts) are matched up with players of the correct skill level, much faster than before.

Testing in North America first, to make sure everything is working correctly before a global rollout.

Testing begins the week of July 11, 2022.

Improved collision behavior when walking next to or behind another player.

This should heavily reduce the amount of jitteriness experienced when moving close to your allies (rushing a site as a group or moving out of spawn should feel better).

Twin Hunters in Spike Rush will now damage destructible walls.

Bugs fixed

Performance

Fixed an issue where having the Raw Input Buffer setting enabled caused scrolling in chat or friends list to go directly to the top or bottom.

Yoru

Fixed a bug with Dimensional Drift where the invulnerability kicked in later than intended after it was cast.

Sova

Fixed issue with Sova’s Shock Bolt not damaging enemy traps and other game objects (other than players).

Fade