Here are the 32 teams moving on to Day 2 of First Strike: North American qualifiers

The best of the best in North American VALORANT.

First Strike, the first Riot-produced VALORANT tournament, kicked off with the North American qualifiers on Monday, Oct. 26, and saw 128 teams whittled down to just 32.

The usual contenders came out on top in the first stage of the qualifiers with Sentinels, TSM, 100 Thieves, Cloud9 Blue, and Gen.G breezing through the competition.

But up-and-comers and underdogs Shiba, Andbox, and The Slimy Boogermen also found their way to the top 32, battling through the gauntlet and rightfully earning a spot.

Here’s the top 32 teams for First Strike’s North American qualifiers.

Top 32 teams

Sentinels

ShahZaM

SicK

sinatraa

zombs

dapr

Shiba

ChoboMe

Kyro

Khai

zambie

cevv

Coach: yinz, Vapor

Spacestation

kaplan

roca

sSef

insky

Boostio

Spot Up

Tucker

figment

Bunny

Kanpeki

Rustun

Gen.G

Shawn12590

gMd

huynh

MkaeL

PLAYER1

Coach: Blank

Team Serenity

Showtime

Scourge

Eazy

Joseph

Turnup

Immortals

Genghsta

jcStani

Jmoh

neptune

ShoT_UP

Coach: Gunba

XSET

thwifo

AYRIN

Brando

PureR

Wedid

Coach: SyykoNT

Team Envy

food

crashies

FNS

mummAy

kaboose

Destined

dawn

XXIF

ronaldo

frostyZK

dsr

Coach: Stunner

Complexity Gaming

ohai

Xp3

agm

sharky

JonahP

coach: ruin

NRG

xCeeD

KOLER

eeju

s0m

daps

Coach: Chet

T1

brax

AZK

Skadoodle

DaZeD

Spyder

Coach: fRoD

Orgles5

Zellsis

poised

Hoppin

aKis

dazzle

Coach: Immi

Luminosity Gaming

Venerated

Ksiaze

aproto

stellar

thief

Andbox

ANDROID

yay

b0i

seb

POACH

Coach: Warden

TSM

reltuC

hazed

Wardell

Subroza

drone

Coach: Tailored

Noble

fgb

Osias

Sofa

Tetchra

tyti

Renegades

retrQ

Cp2

Winsum

randyySavage

Berghy

Coach: coachJ

Rise

anger

ChurmZ

Spirit

Ange

riku

Coach: da_bears

Dignitas

psalm

dephh

Oderus

supamen

MAKKA

Team 2D

Toy

mizoo

MiLLER

LiN

yana

100 Thieves

Hiko

nitr0

Steel

Asuna

diceyzx

Moon Raccoons

Rebo

Temperature

Fiend

aleksander

Pr0phie

Coach: Raptorz

Cloud9 Blue

TenZ

Relyks

mitch

shinobi

vice

Coach: Chu

dimmadome$

SaucetiN

Ezire

mirari

agility

Drakious

FaZe Clan

corey

ZachaREEE

Marved

babybay

Rawkus

Equinox Esports

DXN

Dcop

Paincakes

cute fat boy

mina

Cloud9 White

alexis

AnnieDro

Jazzyk1ns

katsumi

meL

The Slimy Boogermen

Welshy

Andersin

dev

instinct

intox

Built By Gamers

rob-wiz

pho

Pjor

Will

Critical

Mamba Mode Gaming

Chase

zecK

Screwface

GMAN

tex

Coach: Testy, Lilicious

This article will be updated throughout the North American qualifiers.