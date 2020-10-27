Here are the 32 teams moving on to Day 2 of First Strike: North American qualifiers

The best of the best in North American VALORANT.

Image via Riot Games

First Strike, the first Riot-produced VALORANT tournament, kicked off with the North American qualifiers on Monday, Oct. 26, and saw 128 teams whittled down to just 32.

The usual contenders came out on top in the first stage of the qualifiers with Sentinels, TSM, 100 Thieves, Cloud9 Blue, and Gen.G breezing through the competition.

But up-and-comers and underdogs Shiba, Andbox, and The Slimy Boogermen also found their way to the top 32, battling through the gauntlet and rightfully earning a spot.

Here’s the top 32 teams for First Strike’s North American qualifiers.

Top 32 teams

Sentinels

  • ShahZaM
  • SicK
  • sinatraa
  • zombs
  • dapr

Shiba

  • ChoboMe
  • Kyro
  • Khai
  • zambie
  • cevv
  • Coach: yinz, Vapor

Spacestation

  • kaplan
  • roca
  • sSef
  • insky
  • Boostio

Spot Up

  • Tucker
  • figment
  • Bunny
  • Kanpeki
  • Rustun

Gen.G

  • Shawn12590
  • gMd
  • huynh
  • MkaeL
  • PLAYER1
  • Coach: Blank

Team Serenity

  • Showtime
  • Scourge
  • Eazy
  • Joseph
  • Turnup

Immortals

  • Genghsta
  • jcStani
  • Jmoh
  • neptune
  • ShoT_UP
  • Coach: Gunba

XSET

  • thwifo
  • AYRIN
  • Brando
  • PureR
  • Wedid
  • Coach: SyykoNT

Team Envy

  • food
  • crashies
  • FNS
  • mummAy
  • kaboose

Destined

  • dawn
  • XXIF
  • ronaldo
  • frostyZK
  • dsr
  • Coach: Stunner

Complexity Gaming

  • ohai
  • Xp3
  • agm
  • sharky
  • JonahP
  • coach: ruin

NRG

  • xCeeD
  • KOLER
  • eeju
  • s0m
  • daps
  • Coach: Chet

T1

  • brax
  • AZK
  • Skadoodle
  • DaZeD
  • Spyder
  • Coach: fRoD

Orgles5

  • Zellsis
  • poised
  • Hoppin
  • aKis
  • dazzle
  • Coach: Immi

Luminosity Gaming

  • Venerated
  • Ksiaze
  • aproto
  • stellar
  • thief

Andbox

  • ANDROID
  • yay
  • b0i
  • seb
  • POACH
  • Coach: Warden

TSM

  • reltuC
  • hazed
  • Wardell
  • Subroza
  • drone
  • Coach: Tailored

Noble

  • fgb
  • Osias
  • Sofa
  • Tetchra
  • tyti

Renegades

  • retrQ
  • Cp2
  • Winsum
  • randyySavage
  • Berghy
  • Coach: coachJ

Rise

  • anger
  • ChurmZ
  • Spirit
  • Ange
  • riku
  • Coach: da_bears

Dignitas

  • psalm
  • dephh
  • Oderus
  • supamen
  • MAKKA

Team 2D

  • Toy
  • mizoo
  • MiLLER
  • LiN
  • yana

100 Thieves

  • Hiko
  • nitr0
  • Steel
  • Asuna
  • diceyzx

Moon Raccoons

  • Rebo
  • Temperature
  • Fiend
  • aleksander
  • Pr0phie
  • Coach: Raptorz

Cloud9 Blue

  • TenZ
  • Relyks
  • mitch
  • shinobi
  • vice
  • Coach: Chu

dimmadome$

  • SaucetiN
  • Ezire
  • mirari
  • agility
  • Drakious

FaZe Clan

  • corey
  • ZachaREEE
  • Marved
  • babybay
  • Rawkus

Equinox Esports

  • DXN
  • Dcop
  • Paincakes
  • cute fat boy
  • mina

Cloud9 White

  • alexis
  • AnnieDro
  • Jazzyk1ns
  • katsumi
  • meL

The Slimy Boogermen

  • Welshy
  • Andersin
  • dev
  • instinct
  • intox

Built By Gamers

  • rob-wiz
  • pho
  • Pjor
  • Will
  • Critical

Mamba Mode Gaming

  • Chase
  • zecK
  • Screwface
  • GMAN
  • tex
  • Coach: Testy, Lilicious

This article will be updated throughout the North American qualifiers.