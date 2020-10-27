Here are the 32 teams moving on to Day 2 of First Strike: North American qualifiers

First Strike, the first Riot-produced VALORANT tournament, kicked off with the North American qualifiers on Monday, Oct. 26, and saw 128 teams whittled down to just 32.
The usual contenders came out on top in the first stage of the qualifiers with Sentinels, TSM, 100 Thieves, Cloud9 Blue, and Gen.G breezing through the competition.
But up-and-comers and underdogs Shiba, Andbox, and The Slimy Boogermen also found their way to the top 32, battling through the gauntlet and rightfully earning a spot.
Here’s the top 32 teams for First Strike’s North American qualifiers.
Top 32 teams
Sentinels
- ShahZaM
- SicK
- sinatraa
- zombs
- dapr
Shiba
- ChoboMe
- Kyro
- Khai
- zambie
- cevv
- Coach: yinz, Vapor
Spacestation
- kaplan
- roca
- sSef
- insky
- Boostio
Spot Up
- Tucker
- figment
- Bunny
- Kanpeki
- Rustun
Gen.G
- Shawn12590
- gMd
- huynh
- MkaeL
- PLAYER1
- Coach: Blank
Team Serenity
- Showtime
- Scourge
- Eazy
- Joseph
- Turnup
Immortals
- Genghsta
- jcStani
- Jmoh
- neptune
- ShoT_UP
- Coach: Gunba
XSET
- thwifo
- AYRIN
- Brando
- PureR
- Wedid
- Coach: SyykoNT
Team Envy
- food
- crashies
- FNS
- mummAy
- kaboose
Destined
- dawn
- XXIF
- ronaldo
- frostyZK
- dsr
- Coach: Stunner
Complexity Gaming
- ohai
- Xp3
- agm
- sharky
- JonahP
- coach: ruin
NRG
- xCeeD
- KOLER
- eeju
- s0m
- daps
- Coach: Chet
T1
- brax
- AZK
- Skadoodle
- DaZeD
- Spyder
- Coach: fRoD
Orgles5
- Zellsis
- poised
- Hoppin
- aKis
- dazzle
- Coach: Immi
Luminosity Gaming
- Venerated
- Ksiaze
- aproto
- stellar
- thief
Andbox
- ANDROID
- yay
- b0i
- seb
- POACH
- Coach: Warden
TSM
- reltuC
- hazed
- Wardell
- Subroza
- drone
- Coach: Tailored
Noble
- fgb
- Osias
- Sofa
- Tetchra
- tyti
Renegades
- retrQ
- Cp2
- Winsum
- randyySavage
- Berghy
- Coach: coachJ
Rise
- anger
- ChurmZ
- Spirit
- Ange
- riku
- Coach: da_bears
Dignitas
- psalm
- dephh
- Oderus
- supamen
- MAKKA
Team 2D
- Toy
- mizoo
- MiLLER
- LiN
- yana
100 Thieves
- Hiko
- nitr0
- Steel
- Asuna
- diceyzx
Moon Raccoons
- Rebo
- Temperature
- Fiend
- aleksander
- Pr0phie
- Coach: Raptorz
Cloud9 Blue
- TenZ
- Relyks
- mitch
- shinobi
- vice
- Coach: Chu
dimmadome$
- SaucetiN
- Ezire
- mirari
- agility
- Drakious
FaZe Clan
- corey
- ZachaREEE
- Marved
- babybay
- Rawkus
Equinox Esports
- DXN
- Dcop
- Paincakes
- cute fat boy
- mina
Cloud9 White
- alexis
- AnnieDro
- Jazzyk1ns
- katsumi
- meL
The Slimy Boogermen
- Welshy
- Andersin
- dev
- instinct
- intox
Built By Gamers
- rob-wiz
- pho
- Pjor
- Will
- Critical
Mamba Mode Gaming
- Chase
- zecK
- Screwface
- GMAN
- tex
- Coach: Testy, Lilicious
This article will be updated throughout the North American qualifiers.