G2 parts ways with 3 players from VALORANT roster

The former best European team is revamping its roster.

G2 Esports said farewell to VALORANT players Patryk “patitek” Fabrowski, Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, and Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt today following an unsuccessful 2021 season thus far.

At one point, G2's VALORANT team was the undisputed best squad in Europe and every other team from the region was playing catch-up. G2 won the WePlay! Invitational, BLAST Twitch Invitational, and Allied Esports Odyssey but failed to secure a victory in their regional First Strike tournament. By the standard they set early in VALORANT's life cycle, they've failed to live up to lofty expectations and have been passed in prestige by VCT Masters Two Reykjavik qualifiers Fnatic and Team Liquid.

It's been fun.



Today, we part ways with @G2Patitek, @G2ardiis, and @G2zeek. Best of luck boys, we'll see you on the server 👊 pic.twitter.com/Gd6UNzciA5 — G2 Esports (@G2esports) June 2, 2021

It appears that a full roster revamp is underway at G2. The only two players remaining with the team will be Óscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho and Jacob "pyth" Mourujärvi.

There's still time for G2 to regain their 2020 glory in 2021. VCT Masters Three is set to take place in Berlin and a victory there would qualify G2 for VALORANT Champions, VALORANT's equivalent to League of Legends' World Championship.

G2 will reportedly attempt to rebuild its lineup by pillaging the rosters of Team Heretics and Acend. The specific names mentioned in the report are Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas and Auni "AvovA" Chahade from Team Heretics and Jose Luis "koldamenta" Aranguren from Acend.

No formal announcement of the reported new players has been made yet, however.

