G2 moves mixwell back to active VALORANT lineup

Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas has rejoined G2’s VALORANT lineup after spending the past 30 days on the bench.

The Spanish pro will take the place of French player Wassim “keloqz” Cista, who replaced him in January in the first place. The roster move comes as a huge surprise to pundits and fans since G2 won 10 out of the 11 matches they played with keloqz, beating teams such as Alliance, TENSTAR, Excel, and SuperMassive Blaze in the European VCT. The reasoning behind this change remains unclear for now.

With mixwell coming back to the active roster, Keloqz will be moved to the bench. — G2 Esports (@G2esports) February 23, 2022

Mixwell was removed from the active lineup and replaced by keloqz following losses to Vitality and Alliance in the VCT Europe: Stage One closed qualifier in early January. It seemed like the veteran was done playing for G2 since he said he was open to any offers back when he was benched. He has been on G2 since June 2020 when the organization entered VALORANT and is the only member from the original roster that G2 assembled.

Now that the Spaniard is back in G2’s active lineup, fans will have to wait to see if he’ll in-game lead once again or just take the Jett role and focus on his individual play. Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas has been G2’s captain in recent matches.

Mixwell’s return to action will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 against BBL Esports in the VCT EMEA Challengers Stage One.