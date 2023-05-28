Chamber might be returning to your VALORANT matches following Patch 6.11 buffs

Chamber has undoubtedly been the most polarizing agent in VALORANT history. From the confusion that his abilities were just more weapons to him completely taking over the meta for over a year straight, the Frenchman has always had eyes turning his way.

That is until Riot brought down the hammer on Chamber in December of 2022 with Patch 5.12. This patch significantly nerfed Chamber after months of trying smaller tweaks to his kit, and in a flash, he was out of the meta.

Though some rejoice in the peace of peeking long angles without worrying about a Tour de Force hiding in the corner, others think Chamber’s nerfs were just too much. Thankfully for the latter group of players, it looks like Riot is finally ready to bring Chamber out of the basement with the upcoming Patch 6.12.

This patch will release on the PBE on May 29, and if the changes result as Riot intends, they will likely go through to the main game as well.

According to VALORANT Community Manager Jo-Ellen Aragon, the following buffs can be expected to roll out for Chamber.

Upcoming Chamber buffs:

Trademark: Range increased from 4,000 to 5,000 units, trap arm speed decreased from four seconds to two seconds.

Rendezvous: Can now instantly equip weapons after teleporting.

Tour de Force: Fire rate increased by 15%.

Going from two infinite-range Trademarks to one at a very short range, the newest iteration of Chamber’s most Sentinel-like ability will lie somewhere in the middle. The range will be increased, and the trap’s reaction time will be decreased, meaning it will detect enemies faster. This is a great step in the right direction for Chamber, especially because most of the critique he has received is that his abilities do not characterize him as a sentinel.

His teleport will also get a significant buff, as he can now immediately equip weapons—a pistol, rifle, knife, Headhunter, or Tour de Force—straight out of teleporting. No more waiting around just to die after you use your Rendezvous.

The fire rate of the Tour de Force is also getting a buff, as the ultimate has basically been a glorified Operator recently. Now the ultimate will be more beneficial than just having your Jett peek mid and hope she doesn’t drop a nearly 5000-credit weapon.

All of these buffs should ideally put Chamber in a place where it has more than a 3-percent pick rate without getting selected on every single map for all possible compositions.

