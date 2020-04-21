C9 streamer Vienna encounters game-breaking VALORANT bug that switched her to the enemy team

There have been plenty of bugs and glitches during the current closed beta for Riot Games’ new first-person shooter, VALORANT. But Cloud9 content creator Vienna experienced one bug that turned her into a true double agent for her team.

The League of Legends streamer was playing some VALORANT alongside Golden Guardians’ Can “Closer” Çelik, C9 Academy support David “Diamond” Bérubé, FlyQuest top laner Omran “Viper” Shoura, and variety streamer Depths when she was disconnected late in her match.

.@PlayVALORANT I JUST GOT DCED IN MY 11-12 VALORANT GAME, THEN PLACED ON THE ENEMY TEAM AS A DIFFERENT CHARACTER. Secret Agent BTW pic.twitter.com/T5eMRhb9fp — C9 Vienna (@C9Vienna) April 21, 2020

When she reconnected to the game, she realized that she spawned in on the enemy team. She was also no longer Sage—as she had chosen before the match—but was Sova instead.

Vienna could still talk to her original teammates, but it now said on the top of her screen that it was six-vs-four. Whenever her teammates talked, their names would normally appear in white. But since they were on the enemy team now, they were all in red.

Vienna could also tell her original teammates where the enemy team was planning to go in true secret agent fashion. As a result, her friends were able to grab an easy win. But this also meant that she picked up the loss with her newfound teammates.

This glitch is one of the worst we’ve seen in VALORANT to date. Although it doesn’t look like it’s constantly happening in games, Riot should keep a vigilant eye on possible recreations. If it starts to pop up more frequently, a quick fix patch must be implemented. It looks like the glitch might be related to disconnects, so that could be the first area for Riot to investigate.