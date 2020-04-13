The closed beta for Riot’s five-vs-five tactical shooter is in full swing.

VALORANT has many similarities to Valve’s Counter-Strike, including its arsenal of weapons. But it’s not without its key differences.

This tier list should help you get up to scratch with all the weapons in VALORANT.

S tier (The top dogs)

Image via Riot Games

Vandal (2,900 Creds)

Phantom (2,900 Creds)

Operator (4,500 Creds)

This tier brings together the strongest weapons in the game.

The Vandal and Phantom are the bread and butter of VALORANT. They’re the two best assault rifles in the game due to their consistent damage, long range, and high fire rate. They should almost always be your top priority in the shop.

But if you prefer aiming down sights and inflicting lubricious amounts of damage with one-shot potential, pick up an Operator. It’s by far the hardest-hitting gun in the game.

A tier (Consistently strong)

Image via Riot Games

Guardian (2,700 Creds)

Sheriff (800 Creds)

Spectre (1,600 Creds)

After winning the initial pistol round, you’ll often find yourself a few Creds short of a Vandal or Phantom. If you want to pick up heavy armor and utility and you’re not keen on submachine guns, the Guardian is the solution. It’s affordable and it deals a ton of damage, especially when you hit heads.

The Sheriff is the most expensive pistol in the game for a reason. It deals 160 damage to the head and 55 on the body. If you fancy yourself a keen marksman and you want to dig your team out a hole in an eco round, buy a Sheriff.

The Spectre is the best SMG in VALORANT. Its cheap price, modern range, and surprisingly high damage average to an all-around good weapon.

B tier (Reliable)

Image via Riot Games

Ghost (500 Creds)

Bulldog (2,100 Creds)

The Ghost is one of the most reliable guns in the game, despite being a sidearm. It costs 500 Creds, but in the right hands, it has the potential to deal deadly amounts of damage. If you know how to play patiently, bide your time, and aim for the head, the Ghost is the gun for you.

Burst fire can be a nuisance in tactical shooters, especially if you’re on the receiving end of a rush. There’s almost nothing you can do but tap your gun and hope for the best. The same can be said for the Bulldog—but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad gun. In the right circumstances, it’s perfectly acceptable to buy a Bulldog. Point your crosshairs down a lane and it’ll shock your enemies.

C (Average)

Image via Riot Games

Judge (1,500 Creds)

Odin (3,200 Creds)

Marshal (1,100 Creds)

Shotguns are rarely top-tier weapons in tactical shooters. Their short range means they’re worthless in most circumstances. But the Judge is far from the worst weapon on the list. If you want to defend a bombsite, hold a close-quarters position, or lurk behind your enemies, buy a Judge. If you find yourself up close and personal with a Judge in hand, it will almost always come out in your favor.

The Odin is VALORANT’s ultimate spray and pray weapon. There are definitely better choices, but up against an eco or in a close-quarters bombsite, it will rain down hell.

The Marshal is a much weaker version of the Operator, but it’s still an acceptable weapon. If you can’t afford your Vandal or Phantom and you want to force buy, it’s a solid pick-up. It can most definitely get some one-shot kills.

D (Underwhelming)

Image via Riot Games

Stinger (1,000 Creds)

Frenzy (400 Creds)

Ares (1,700 Creds)

The Stinger is just a worse version of the Spectre. It’s a few Creds cheaper, but its low magazine size and awkward burst fire don’t add up to a great deal.

If you’re trailing behind or strapped for cash and you need to find a round or two, there’s nothing wrong with buying a Frenzy. If you can get into the right position, it can easily help find you a kill or two.

The Ares would be higher on this list if it had a better magazine size. For its quick fire rate, 50 bullets just aren’t enough.

F (Poor)

Image via Riot Games

Classic (Free)

Bucky (900 Creds)

Shorty (200 Creds)

The Classic is absolutely fine for a pistol round. But against heavy armor, it leaves much to be desired. Its low damage output and its fire rate just aren’t up to scratch.

The Bucky’s combination of short range, a slow fire rate, and low damage makes it one of the worst weapons in the game. Even if you sneak up behind your targets and hit them straight in the head, they’ll still live to tell the tale. If it dealt a little bit more damage, it might be higher on this list. But for now, it remains at the bottom.

The same can said for the Shorty. It’s semi-automatic, which counts for something. But if you’re strapped for cash, you may as well stick with the Classic.

This tier list is a starting point for VALORANT and it’s bound to change. We’ll make sure to update it as the meta shapes and forms in the months and patches to come.