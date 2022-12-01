All Chamber changes coming in VALORANT Patch 5.12

One of the most oppressive VALORANT agents in both professional play and ranked is set to receive some major changes, Riot Games revealed in a blog post on Dec. 1.

The teleporting sentinel Chamber, who boasts the second-highest pick rate of any agent in VALORANT according to Valorbuff, has caused Riot and players alike a lot of headaches.

As such, Riot is set to change Chamber, drastically hampering his duelist-like capabilities. Here are the changes coming to Chamber in VALORANT Patch 5.12.

Headhunter (Q)

The spread of the Headhunter’s bullet spray has been increased to reduce spamming and focus on the actual head-hunting part of his kit, rather than players hitting pinpoint accurate body shots.

Updated stability curve.

Rendezvous (E)

One of Chamber’s anchors has been removed in the biggest hit to his kit yet. Riot has attempted to shift Chamber back to a site-holding sentinel alongside his other counterparts in the class.

Chamber places a single anchor that can be teleported to when he’s within the range.

The radius of the anchor has been increased from 15 meters to 26 meters.

Removed teleport activation height restriction.

Increased weapon equip time after teleporting from 0.4 to 0.7 seconds.

If enemies destroy the anchor, it cannot be used again for the duration of the round.

Chamber doesn’t incur a cooldown when he recalls his Rendevous.

Trademark (C)

Trademark has been changed to act similarly to other semi-global abilities featured in Killjoy’s kit, for example, to include a range restriction.

Added a range restriction. It will disable when Chamber moves out of range.

Can be recalled mid-round and does not require a line of sight.

Added 30-second cooldown on recall.

Initial arm time increased from two seconds to four seconds.

Health increased from one to 20.

Tour de Force (X)

The ultimate doesn’t have many changes, but its rate of fire nerf is significant.

The fire rate decreased by 57.5 percent.

Slow effect

The slow changes affect both Trademark and Tour de Force.

Slow reduced from 50 to 40 percent.

Slow duration reduced from six seconds to four seconds.

Reduced slow area of effect radius by 30 percent.

These changes will likely see a hit to Chamber’s performance but Riot has attempted to lean back into his sentinel roots. VALORANT Patch 5.12 is set to release later this month.