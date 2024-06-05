All Neon buffs in VALORANT Patch 8.11: Changes to Fast Lane, High Gear, and more

If you’ve played enough VALORANT, there’s a good chance that you know how scary a good Neon player can be in any game mode—and in Patch 8.11, the untouchable speedster is getting a whole swath of buffs that will make her even more lethal.

In VALORANT‘s next update, Neon will be not only be getting changes to her Fast Lane (C) wall and her Relay Bolt (Q) stun, but she’ll be getting some major buffs to her High Gear (E) sprint and slide that’ll allow her to run faster, run more often, and fire at a much more accurate rate during and after a slide.

Although there are plenty of changes in store for the duelist role, here are all the planned Neon changes in VALORANT Patch 8.11.

All Neon changes in VALORANT Patch 8.11

Speed triumphs over all. Image via Riot Games

All Fast Lane (C) changes

To kick things off, Neon’s Fast Lane (C) walls are getting some small changes to help with clarity for both of Neon’s opponents and teammates alike. First, Fast Lane will dissipate from behind to minimize visual noise during combat sequences, along with an updated audio cue that travels as the wall fades away. The wall will also last two seconds less than before, going from a six second duration to a four second duration, while the dissolve animation will last two seconds.

All Relay Bolt (Q) changes

Relay Bolt (Q), which is Neon’s delayed stun projectile, will only have a single charge in Patch 8.11, along with a new 0.8-second windup delay, and a longer, 3.5-second concuss duration. Players will have to be a bit more selective with Relay Bolt casts, but should also have more time to take advantage of its area-of-effect stun if they successful hit a target.

All High Gear (E) changes

One of the first changes for High Gear (E) is that players won’t have strafe speed reduced while sprinting, with their maximum sprint speed getting buffed to 9.11 meters per second. Players can move tactically at high speeds, while also providing better chances to pulling out their weapon for a counter-attack. The full fuel regeneration timer for Neon’s sprint has also been buffed significantly, going from a full 60-second timer to a shocking 20 seconds.

Additionally, players will now have two charges of the High Gear slide, along with the removal of all weapon movement error when sliding. As a result, Neon mains will have more opportunities to make explosive plays while remaining much more accurate while sliding. This second slide will, however, cost 150 credits, but it is worth the cash if you’re willing to dive head-first into the action.

Lastly, Neon players will enjoy a very fast equip time after a slide, with only a 0.2-second buffer between sliding and re-equipping her weapon. Opposing players will need to practice plenty of patience or practice some good aim tracing, since Neon is now the most mobile agent in the game that will thrive with any players who can instantly tap their foes as they zip around the battlefield.

