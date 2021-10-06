Bracket, format revealed for NA’s VCT Last Chance Qualifier

Riot has finalized the bracket and format for NA’s Last Chance Qualifier.

The event, which starts on Oct. 12, will feature eight North American teams in a double-elimination bracket. The winner will secure a spot at VALORANT’s end-of-year Champions event in December.

Riot had originally intended to invite 10 teams to the event but had to make some last-minute changes. ORDER and Chiefs Esports Club, the two teams that reached the final of the VALORANT Oceania Tour 2021: Championship, were ruled out of the event due to COVID-19 regulations, travel documentation issues, and other “complex factors,” according to Riot.

The remaining eight teams at the event have been determined based on the NA circuit point standings. The teams ranked from third to 10th place will compete in a double-elimination bracket culminating in a best-of-five final on Oct. 17.

100 Thieves

Version1

FaZe Clan

XSET

Luminosity Gaming

Rise

Cloud9 Blue

Gen.G Esports

100 Thieves, who reached the semifinals of VCT Masters Berlin in September, will match up against Gen.G in the opening game of the event. XSET will face off against Luminosity Gaming shortly after and the winners of those matches will go head-to-head in the final match of the day.

Image via Riot Games

Here’s the full schedule for the event.

Day one, Oct. 12

2pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Gen.G Esports

5pm CT: XSET vs. Luminsoity Gaming

8pm CT: Match one winner vs. match two winner

Day two, Oct. 13

2pm CT: FaZe Clan vs. Rise

5pm CT: Version1 vs. Cloud9 Blue

8pm CT: Match four winner vs. match four winner

Day three, Oct. 14

2pm CT: Match one loser vs. match two loser

5pm CT: Match four loser vs. match five loser

Day four, Oct. 15

2pm CT: Match six loser vs. match seven winner

5pm CT: Match three loser vs. match eight winner

8pm CT, upper bracket finals: match three winner vs. match six winner

Day five, Oct. 16

2pm CT, lower bracket semifinals: match nine winner vs. match 10 winner

5pm CT, lower bracket finals: match 12 winner vs. match 11 loser

Day six, Oct. 17